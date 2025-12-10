Princess Kate just won the award for the most glam Christmas coat, ever

The Princess of Wales has always really embraced festive fashion. From wearing a bow in her hair to sporting sparkly earrings and Yuletide shades of green, red, and navy blue, the royal knows how to dress with Christmas in mind. It's also worth noting that the royal family often attends various festive gatherings with gusto in December - from Kate's Christmas carol concert, to Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, and of course, the annual church service on Christmas Day.

In my opinion, as a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style since I arrived at HELLO! eight years ago, I can confidently say some of Kate's best looks are those she sports on Christmas morning at church.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate's Christmas church looks are always so chic

© Getty Kate's Catherine Walker coat was so glamorous Which brings me to one of my favourite looks. Kate looked ultra glamorous in 2019, as she made her way to Sandringham Church. Her Catherine Walker coat drew gasps from the waiting crowd - it was all kinds of gorgeous. The ultra-long, double-breasted coat design was made in a grey mohair texture.



© Getty Kate teamed her coat with a hat by Lock &Co. The glam outerwear staple was perfect Christmas fodder as it gave a 'Snow Queen' kind of vibe - it boasted a fitted, belted bodice and was trimmed with a statement faux fur collar and matching cuffs. Kate accessorised to perfection by adding a green fascinator hat by Lock & Co Hatters, Kiki McDonough earrings, and a matching pair of forest green Emmy London heels.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined William and Kate Loose tumbling waves were her hairstyle of choice, and she beamed at the waiting crowd, accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Dressing glam at Christmas

© WireImage Dressing for Christmas highlights the festive season Why do people dress far more glam at Christmas? Well, it's the dopamine season! Kate has the right idea - dressing with a little more effort marks the holiday as special and memorable.



© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Christmas colours like burgundy give the wearer a dopamine hit Wearing fur-trimmed clothes, or luxe-looking items with bows and bold buttons, makes you feel more confident, particularly if you're going to a work Christmas party or somewhere to celebrate.