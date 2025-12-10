Princess Kate just won the award for the most glam Christmas coat, ever

In my opinion, as a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style since I arrived at HELLO! eight years ago, I can confidently say some of Kate's best looks are those she sports on Christmas morning at church.
Kate's Catherine Walker coat was so glamorous
Which brings me to one of my favourite looks. Kate looked ultra glamorous in 2019, as she made her way to Sandringham Church. Her Catherine Walker coat drew gasps from the waiting crowd - it was all kinds of gorgeous. The ultra-long, double-breasted coat design was made in a grey mohair texture.
Kate teamed her coat with a hat by Lock &Co.
The glam outerwear staple was perfect Christmas fodder as it gave a 'Snow Queen' kind of vibe - it boasted a fitted, belted bodice and was trimmed with a statement faux fur collar and matching cuffs.
Kate accessorised to perfection by adding a green fascinator hat by Lock & Co Hatters, Kiki McDonough earrings, and a matching pair of forest green Emmy London heels.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined William and Kate
Loose tumbling waves were her hairstyle of choice, and she beamed at the waiting crowd, accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Dressing glam at Christmas
Dressing for Christmas highlights the festive season
Why do people dress far more glam at Christmas? Well, it's the dopamine season! Kate has the right idea - dressing with a little more effort marks the holiday as special and memorable.
Christmas colours like burgundy give the wearer a dopamine hit
Wearing fur-trimmed clothes, or luxe-looking items with bows and bold buttons, makes you feel more confident, particularly if you're going to a work Christmas party or somewhere to celebrate.
Rich textures, checks and bold buttons give clothes an opulant feel
Rich textures like velvet, silk, and satin really do match the vibe of the season and give off an opulent feel, which matches the decorations and sumptuous food of Christmas. It's when we all make that extra effort with everything - from food to fashion.