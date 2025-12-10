Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just won the award for the most glam Christmas coat, ever
Subscribe
Kate Middleton just won the award for the most glam Christmas coat, ever

Princess Kate just won the award for the most glam Christmas coat, ever

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' mother's Yuletide coat is one of the most festive looks we've seen her wear

Catherine, Princess of Wales side on in green coat © Getty
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales has always really embraced festive fashion. From wearing a bow in her hair to sporting sparkly earrings and Yuletide shades of green, red, and navy blue, the royal knows how to dress with Christmas in mind. It's also worth noting that the royal family often attends various festive gatherings with gusto in December - from Kate's Christmas carol concert, to Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, and of course, the annual church service on Christmas Day.

In my opinion, as a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style since I arrived at HELLO! eight years ago, I can confidently say some of Kate's best looks are those she sports on Christmas morning at church.

princesses kate and charlotte in coats outside© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate's Christmas church looks are always so chic
Catherine, and Princess Charlotte by church steps in coat dresses© Getty

Kate's Catherine Walker coat was so glamorous

Which brings me to one of my favourite looks. Kate looked ultra glamorous in 2019, as she made her way to Sandringham Church. Her Catherine Walker coat drew gasps from the waiting crowd - it was all kinds of gorgeous. The ultra-long, double-breasted coat design was made in a grey mohair texture.

Kate with her arm around Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day© Getty

Kate teamed her coat with a hat by Lock &Co.

The glam outerwear staple was perfect Christmas fodder as it gave a 'Snow Queen' kind of vibe - it boasted a fitted, belted bodice and was trimmed with a statement faux fur collar and matching cuffs.

Kate accessorised to perfection by adding a green fascinator hat by Lock & Co Hatters, Kiki McDonough earrings, and a matching pair of forest green Emmy London heels.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years
royal family 2019 christmas day

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined William and Kate

 Loose tumbling waves were her hairstyle of choice, and she beamed at the waiting crowd, accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. 

Dressing glam at Christmas

Kate Middleton in red coat by Christmas tree© WireImage

Dressing for Christmas highlights the festive season

Why do people dress far more glam at Christmas? Well, it's the dopamine season! Kate has the right idea - dressing with a little more effort marks the holiday as special and memorable.

Princess Kate in burgundy coat in front of Christmas tree© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Christmas colours like burgundy give the wearer a dopamine hit

Wearing fur-trimmed clothes, or luxe-looking items with bows and bold buttons, makes you feel more confident, particularly if you're going to a work Christmas party or somewhere to celebrate.

Kate has donned her beloved Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt since 2018 © Getty Images

Rich textures, checks and bold buttons give clothes an opulant feel

Rich textures like velvet, silk, and satin really do match the vibe of the season and give off an opulent feel, which matches the decorations and sumptuous food of Christmas. It's when we all make that extra effort with everything - from food to fashion.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More