Zara Tindall's designer figure-hugging velvet suit is the ultimate Christmas outfit

Zara Tindall's Veronica Beard velvet suit is the ultimate Christmas outfit
Zara, who is King Charles' niece, looked fabulous at a festive event in a plush designer suit she has worn before

zara tindall in blue outfit at the races © Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall looked so chic on Thursday, 20 November, as she was pictured at the 2025 Legends Ball, which was held at Grosvenor House, London. The stunning blonde royal looked fabulous in a truly festive outfit - a super chic suit by one of her favourite designers, Veronica Beard.

The blazer was of the double-breasted variety and hugged her frame magnificently. The trousers had a flared hem, which totally elongated her legs. As a fashion editor who has been writing about Zara's style for over eight years, I feel that this look is not only perfect for Christmas, as the wine colour is such a trending shade during this time of year, but the cut is so flattering and gives the wearer, no matter what body shape, a sharp, sleek silhouette.

Zara Tindall in purple velvet suit© Getty

Zara wore the same suit at the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service in 2024

A fashion editor's tips on wearing a velvet suit like Zara

  • * Invest in a block, seasonal colour, like forest green, Santa red or mulled wine burgundy. These are perfect tones for a party and make a statement


  • Don't overload with too many accessories. A suit like Zara's is your focal point - see how she only has on a simple chain necklace? Bold accessories may create a mighty clash


  • High heels are your best friend - they boost you up height-wise, which in turn shifts your structure, giving a streamlined stance.

woman walking in burgundy velvet trouser suit© Getty Images

Zara's suit gave fans all the festive feels

Mother-of-three Zara previously wore this suit during another festive occasion, almost a year ago. The blonde royal joined the Princess of Wales and other senior members of the royal family for Kate's annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Zara Tindall attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the theme for this years' 'Together At Christmas' service is the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially during the most difficult times of our lives. The service also highlights remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities. © Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty

The former Olympic equestrian teamed her wine-coloured velvet suit with an open blouse in a similar plum hue, bringing the entire colour-coordinated outfit together seamlessly.


Princess Kate's velvet moment

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales walk down the red carpet, Kate in a green velvet dress and William in a black suit, white shirt and bowtie. © WireImage

Kate looked stunning in her Talbot Runhof velvet dress

Zara isn't the only velvet-loving royal right now! Last week, the Princess of Wales looked exquisite at the Royal Variety Performance 2025. Prince William's wife delighted royal fans from around the world in her glorious outfit, which consisted of a breathtaking green velvet, floor-length maxi dress by Talbot Runhof.

Catherine, Princess of Wales departs after attending the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 19, 2025 in London, England. The annual Royal Variety Performance is the world's longest running entertainment show with the first 'Royal Show' being held in 1912© Getty Images

The dress really did steal the show

Kate is a big fan of the A-line look, so this figure-hugging style was so modern, yet classic in cut. The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis added coordinating, shoulder-grazing earrings that sparkled as she walked, and of course, she wore her famous mane in a long and flowing style that was lightly curled.

 

Prince William and the Princess of Wales at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance© Shutterstock

Kate's dress had a gorgeous off-the-shoulder' cut

I was working on the evening of the Royal Variety Performance, and I was so excited to see what Kate would wear. The Talbot Runhof dress looked so good on her; she hadn't worn this German designer before, and it was definitely a different look for her. Velvet isn't a material she wears often, and the frock had an off-the-shoulder neckline, which gave a subtly 'sexy' look.

