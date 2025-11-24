Zara Tindall's designer figure-hugging velvet suit is the ultimate Christmas outfit

Zara wore the same suit at the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service in 2024
A fashion editor's tips on wearing a velvet suit like Zara
* Invest in a block, seasonal colour, like forest green, Santa red or mulled wine burgundy. These are perfect tones for a party and make a statement
Don't overload with too many accessories. A suit like Zara's is your focal point - see how she only has on a simple chain necklace? Bold accessories may create a mighty clash
High heels are your best friend - they boost you up height-wise, which in turn shifts your structure, giving a streamlined stance.
Zara's suit gave fans all the festive feels
Mother-of-three Zara previously wore this suit during another festive occasion, almost a year ago. The blonde royal joined the Princess of Wales and other senior members of the royal family for Kate's annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey.
The former Olympic equestrian teamed her wine-coloured velvet suit with an open blouse in a similar plum hue, bringing the entire colour-coordinated outfit together seamlessly.
Princess Kate's velvet moment
Kate looked stunning in her Talbot Runhof velvet dress
Zara isn't the only velvet-loving royal right now! Last week, the Princess of Wales looked exquisite at the Royal Variety Performance 2025. Prince William's wife delighted royal fans from around the world in her glorious outfit, which consisted of a breathtaking green velvet, floor-length maxi dress by Talbot Runhof.
The dress really did steal the show
Kate is a big fan of the A-line look, so this figure-hugging style was so modern, yet classic in cut. The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis added coordinating, shoulder-grazing earrings that sparkled as she walked, and of course, she wore her famous mane in a long and flowing style that was lightly curled.
Kate's dress had a gorgeous off-the-shoulder' cut
I was working on the evening of the Royal Variety Performance, and I was so excited to see what Kate would wear. The Talbot Runhof dress looked so good on her; she hadn't worn this German designer before, and it was definitely a different look for her. Velvet isn't a material she wears often, and the frock had an off-the-shoulder neckline, which gave a subtly 'sexy' look.