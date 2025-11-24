Zara Tindall's designer figure-hugging velvet suit is the ultimate Christmas outfit

Zara Tindall looked so chic on Thursday, 20 November, as she was pictured at the 2025 Legends Ball, which was held at Grosvenor House, London. The stunning blonde royal looked fabulous in a truly festive outfit - a super chic suit by one of her favourite designers, Veronica Beard.

The blazer was of the double-breasted variety and hugged her frame magnificently. The trousers had a flared hem, which totally elongated her legs. As a fashion editor who has been writing about Zara's style for over eight years, I feel that this look is not only perfect for Christmas, as the wine colour is such a trending shade during this time of year, but the cut is so flattering and gives the wearer, no matter what body shape, a sharp, sleek silhouette.

© Getty Zara wore the same suit at the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service in 2024 A fashion editor's tips on wearing a velvet suit like Zara * Invest in a block, seasonal colour, like forest green, Santa red or mulled wine burgundy. These are perfect tones for a party and make a statement

Don't overload with too many accessories. A suit like Zara's is your focal point - see how she only has on a simple chain necklace? Bold accessories may create a mighty clash

High heels are your best friend - they boost you up height-wise, which in turn shifts your structure, giving a streamlined stance.



© Getty Images Zara's suit gave fans all the festive feels Mother-of-three Zara previously wore this suit during another festive occasion, almost a year ago. The blonde royal joined the Princess of Wales and other senior members of the royal family for Kate's annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey.



© Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty The former Olympic equestrian teamed her wine-coloured velvet suit with an open blouse in a similar plum hue, bringing the entire colour-coordinated outfit together seamlessly.





Princess Kate's velvet moment

© WireImage Kate looked stunning in her Talbot Runhof velvet dress Zara isn't the only velvet-loving royal right now! Last week, the Princess of Wales looked exquisite at the Royal Variety Performance 2025. Prince William's wife delighted royal fans from around the world in her glorious outfit, which consisted of a breathtaking green velvet, floor-length maxi dress by Talbot Runhof.



© Getty Images The dress really did steal the show Kate is a big fan of the A-line look, so this figure-hugging style was so modern, yet classic in cut. The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis added coordinating, shoulder-grazing earrings that sparkled as she walked, and of course, she wore her famous mane in a long and flowing style that was lightly curled.