Princess Charlotte copies mum Princess Kate's exact look – 7 months on

Princess Charlotte was the spitting image of her mother, the Princess of Wales, on 5 December when she stepped out with her father, Prince William, and brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, for the 'Together At Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey.

What was most striking about Princess Charlotte's appearance, which may have gone unnoticed by some onlookers, was that she recreated a look worn by her mother, Kate, 43, just seven months prior. For the carol concert, which Kate has hosted every Christmas since 2021 to show thanks to people across the country who have volunteered and raised funds for charity to support the vulnerable throughout the year, Charlotte wore a large black bow in her hair.

Charlotte's mini-me hairdo © Getty Princess Charlotte wore a sweet black bow in her hair Her hair was swept off her face into a half-up look with the ends styled in loose waves, and the bow, adding a touch of festive magic. It looked like an exact copy of Kate's hairstyle from when she attended the concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade in London on 8 May.

© Getty Kate wore a hair bow to a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day The event saw members of the royal family, including King Charles, watch a show featuring singers such as Fleur East, John Newman, and Freya Ridings, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which signalled the end of the Second World War in Europe. Kate wore a black oversized hair bow like Charlotte's to dress up her gorgeous Self-Portrait white blazer and pleated skirt. Meanwhile, Charlotte wore the bow for the carol concert alongside a navy blue dress with an oversized white collar, navy tights, and little patent flats.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The little ways Princess Charlotte is taking after her mum

A stylist's verdict on Charlotte's copycat hair © Getty Princess Charlotte was all smiles in navy Having long been a hair accessory adored by little girls, bows have become a popular choice for adult women in 2025. The hairpiece took the fashion world by storm (women turned up in their droves to Simone Rocha's London Fashion Week show wearing hair bows this autumn), but it has also got the royal seal of approval from Kate, who wore a hair bow during President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK in September 2025.

Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than 20 years in the fashion industry, loves Kate and Charlotte's mini-me moment and has tips for mums wanting to recreate this look with their little girls. © Getty Kate's bow was made from black velvet Kate has made the oversized velvet bow something of a signature, elegant, youthful and timeless, and Charlotte mirroring it instantly feels both sentimental and sophisticated," she tells HELLO!. "The matching looks work because the bow is age-appropriate, soft and classic, adding polish without overwhelming a child's outfit. It's a subtle way for mother and daughter to coordinate on big public occasions without looking overly 'done'."