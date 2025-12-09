Princess Charlotte copies mum Princess Kate's exact look – 7 months on

What was most striking about Princess Charlotte's appearance, which may have gone unnoticed by some onlookers, was that she recreated a look worn by her mother, Kate, 43, just seven months prior. For the carol concert, which Kate has hosted every Christmas since 2021 to show thanks to people across the country who have volunteered and raised funds for charity to support the vulnerable throughout the year, Charlotte wore a large black bow in her hair.
Charlotte's mini-me hairdo
Her hair was swept off her face into a half-up look with the ends styled in loose waves, and the bow, adding a touch of festive magic. It looked like an exact copy of Kate's hairstyle from when she attended the concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade in London on 8 May.
The event saw members of the royal family, including King Charles, watch a show featuring singers such as Fleur East, John Newman, and Freya Ridings, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which signalled the end of the Second World War in Europe. Kate wore a black oversized hair bow like Charlotte's to dress up her gorgeous Self-Portrait white blazer and pleated skirt.
Having long been a hair accessory adored by little girls, bows have become a popular choice for adult women in 2025. The hairpiece took the fashion world by storm (women turned up in their droves to Simone Rocha's London Fashion Week show wearing hair bows this autumn), but it has also got the royal seal of approval from Kate, who wore a hair bow during President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK in September 2025.
Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than 20 years in the fashion industry, loves Kate and Charlotte's mini-me moment and has tips for mums wanting to recreate this look with their little girls.
Kate has made the oversized velvet bow something of a signature, elegant, youthful and timeless, and Charlotte mirroring it instantly feels both sentimental and sophisticated," she tells HELLO!. "The matching looks work because the bow is age-appropriate, soft and classic, adding polish without overwhelming a child's outfit. It's a subtle way for mother and daughter to coordinate on big public occasions without looking overly 'done'."
Oriona Robb's top tips for styling a bow for your daughter:
Choose bows that feel slightly oversized and tactile rather than tiny or rigid, as they photograph beautifully while still feeling playful.
Velvet is perfect for winter outfits and special occasions, pairing effortlessly with wool coats and knitwear, whereas satin or grosgrain are ideal for spring.
Keep hair styling relaxed, a simple half-up look with gentle waves feels polished without looking theatrical, and neutral colours like navy, burgundy, or ivory blend into a child’s wardrobe with ease.
The goal is to make the bow a sweet finishing detail, not a costume, allowing children to move comfortably while still looking charmingly coordinated.