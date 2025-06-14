Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just had 'ultimate' twinning fashion moment with Princess Diana
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. © Mike Marsland/WireImage

Princess Kate just had 'ultimate' twinning fashion moment with Princess Diana

Prince William's wife made a huge fashion tribute to her late mother-in-law

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales wore one of her most glorious outfits of 2025 on Saturday, during the iconic Trooping the Colour 2025.

Looking as beautifully striking as ever, the 43-year-old opted for a patriotic, sky blue coat dress by royal favourite fashion designer, Catherine Walker.

Kate's stylish number was known as the 'Bria' and the website describes the striking design (which also comes in red) as "a deep aquamarine wool coatdress with ivory contrast lapels and cuffs."

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte sharing a special moment together© Kensington Palace
Kate looked stunning in her Catherine Walker coat dress

The wife of Prince William added a delightful hat by Juliette Botterill and wore nude high heels and exquisite drop earrings, wearing her famous mane up in a chic chignon.

The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Trooping of the Colour at Buckingham Palace© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Trooping of the Colour at Buckingham Palace

We couldn't help but feel that we had seen this style of coat dress before, even though it's a new item in Kate's wardrobe that she has never worn publicly before.

Prince William and Princess Kate with their family at Trooping the Colour© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace
Prince William and Princess Kate with their family at Trooping the Colour

And we were right! In 1988, also during Trooping the Colour that year, the late Princess Diana wore a hugely similar coat dress, also by Catherine Walker.  

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, in celebration of King Charles III's official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025.© PA Images via Getty Images
Kate looked so elegant in her Catherine Walker outfit

Although a slightly different colourway - green and white - it featured the bold, contrasting detailing down the front and on the cuffs. It's almost uncanny!

Princess Diana, holding a young Prince Harry in her arms as she watches Trooping the Colour with Princess Margaret from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1988© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
Princess Diana, holding a young Prince Harry in her arms as she watches Trooping the Colour with Princess Margaret from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1988

Catherine Walker was considered one of Diana's favourite labels, ever. She wore it throughout her royal career and owned over 1000 styles by the designer. Catherine also memorably designed the black dress that Diana was buried in at Althorp.

Charlotte's tribute

Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte, also paid tribute to someone special during the event. The sister of Prince George and Prince Louis looked lovely in her pastel blue dress as she took to the balcony at Bucking Palace, and pinned to her lapel was a pretty little horseshoe-shaped brooch. The intricate design was small, but the meaning was big.

Princess Charlotte debuts new brooch© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Charlotte wore the horse shoe brooch

The brooch was a sweet nod to her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she first wore it to the late monarch's funeral in 2022.

Princess Charlotte wore a diamond brooch at the Queen's funeral© Getty Images
Princess Charlotte wore the same brooch at the Queen's funeral

The horseshoe brooch no doubt represented her great-grandparent's lifelong passion for horses.

LISTEN: Princess Diana pushed for more daring dresses, but two loyal confidants drew the line

 The brooch has been in the royal family for generations. It was gifted to the young Princess by Elizabeth and was originally owned by the Queen Mother.

