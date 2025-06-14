Princess Kate just had 'ultimate' twinning fashion moment with Princess Diana

The Princess of Wales wore one of her most glorious outfits of 2025 on Saturday, during the iconic Trooping the Colour 2025.

Looking as beautifully striking as ever, the 43-year-old opted for a patriotic, sky blue coat dress by royal favourite fashion designer, Catherine Walker.

Kate's stylish number was known as the 'Bria' and the website describes the striking design (which also comes in red) as "a deep aquamarine wool coatdress with ivory contrast lapels and cuffs."

© Kensington Palace Kate looked stunning in her Catherine Walker coat dress

The wife of Prince William added a delightful hat by Juliette Botterill and wore nude high heels and exquisite drop earrings, wearing her famous mane up in a chic chignon.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Trooping of the Colour at Buckingham Palace

We couldn't help but feel that we had seen this style of coat dress before, even though it's a new item in Kate's wardrobe that she has never worn publicly before.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Prince William and Princess Kate with their family at Trooping the Colour

And we were right! In 1988, also during Trooping the Colour that year, the late Princess Diana wore a hugely similar coat dress, also by Catherine Walker.

© PA Images via Getty Images Kate looked so elegant in her Catherine Walker outfit

Although a slightly different colourway - green and white - it featured the bold, contrasting detailing down the front and on the cuffs. It's almost uncanny!

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Princess Diana, holding a young Prince Harry in her arms as she watches Trooping the Colour with Princess Margaret from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1988

Catherine Walker was considered one of Diana's favourite labels, ever. She wore it throughout her royal career and owned over 1000 styles by the designer. Catherine also memorably designed the black dress that Diana was buried in at Althorp.

Charlotte's tribute

Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte, also paid tribute to someone special during the event. The sister of Prince George and Prince Louis looked lovely in her pastel blue dress as she took to the balcony at Bucking Palace, and pinned to her lapel was a pretty little horseshoe-shaped brooch. The intricate design was small, but the meaning was big.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte wore the horse shoe brooch

The brooch was a sweet nod to her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she first wore it to the late monarch's funeral in 2022.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte wore the same brooch at the Queen's funeral

The horseshoe brooch no doubt represented her great-grandparent's lifelong passion for horses.

LISTEN: Princess Diana pushed for more daring dresses, but two loyal confidants drew the line

The brooch has been in the royal family for generations. It was gifted to the young Princess by Elizabeth and was originally owned by the Queen Mother.