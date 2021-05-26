﻿
kate-middleton-blue-tartan-coat

Kate Middleton wows in tartan coat for film screening

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning

Kate Thomas

The Duchess of Cambridge has sported a series of incredible looks since arriving in Scotland with Prince William for their royal tour. And Wednesday night was no exception for Kate, who attended the Cruella drive-in screening at the Palace of Holyroodhouse with her husband.

The 39-year-old royal looked beautiful in a blue tartan coat as she enjoyed a first look at the new Emma Stone-fronted film. 

The coat had blue, green and purple colouring, with gold buttons and a large belt around the waist.

The Duchess of Cambridge also wore a pair of earrings that were loaned to her by the Queen. The looped sapphire jewellery was given to Her Majesty when she toured the Gulf States in 1979.

Kate has rocked an array of gorgeous looks so far this week – and as ever, she doesn't neglect the small details.

The royal wore a beautiful Strathearn tartan scarf for her visit to Orkney on Tuesday, giving a nod to her Scottish title, and accessorised with dazzling earrings by local brand Hamilton & Inches.

Our favourite look of the tour so far has to be her eye-catching blue ensemble, however. On Monday, the mother-of-three donned royal blue from head to toe; a past-season blue Zara blazer with a stunning blue pleated skirt by Hope, set off with nude heels and a nude bag.

The outfit caught our attention as it was near identical to an outfit that her late mother-in-law Princess Diana wore in 1992.

kate-middleton-blue-zara-blazer-pleated-skirt-scotland

Kate has looked stunning in Scotland so far

We have also seen a number of more relaxed looks from Kate, who emerged in skinny jeans and her trusty Barbour jacket on Tuesday afternoon.

She also looked lovely in a simple Breton stripe top and cool blazer to visit the University of St Andrews, where she first met the Duke of Cambridge as a student 20 years ago.

