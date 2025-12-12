Princess Charlotte is the poster girl for 'age-appropriate' children's Christmas outfits

The ten-year-old royal, who is third in line to the throne, looked nothing short of delightful in her lovely blue velvet dress for the festive occasion. The pretty style featured a striking midnight blue colourway and a contrasting white pilgrim collar, which was intricate in design and reminiscent of her late grandmother, Princess Diana's iconic '80s attire. The young royal kept warm in classic black tights and a pair of smart ballet pumps that featured a coquettish, discreet bow at the toe. This carefully curated look is ideal for children during Yuletide; the rich tones symbolise the season, and the formal nature of the design is perfect for the younger generation to wear on Christmas Day.
Children must enjoy their childhood, and Charlotte's attire truly represents this notion. Her wardrobe is brimming with well-put-together items, making her the poster girl for looking wonderful within her age range.
Charlotte's traditional outfits
Charlotte wore a bespoke dress at Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2025
This year alone, Charlotte has stepped out in some lovely outfits that are always age-appropriate yet aspirational.
Charlotte memorably took her seat in the royal box at Wimbledon in July, where she was the star spectator at the Men's Singles Final. Her sweet summer dress had dark stitching and pretty ruffle detailing and was a bespoke creation by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, who also famously designed her mother Kate's iconic wedding gown. It was airy, light, and cute, and the connection to her mother made it a keepsake item.
Charlotte's dress looked like her mother's Catherine Walker creation
Trooping the Colour 2025
The 'mini me' fashion trend between parents and their offspring is hugely popular - now going beyond the generic matching PJs at Christmas. Charlotte and Kate proved this at Trooping the Colour in June, when the young royal stepped out in an aquamarine dress that had a crew neckline, lightly puffed sleeves and adorable white detail at the waist, which subtly coordinated with Kate's turquoise Catherine Walker coat. The white ribbon sash and ballet flats were ideal, timeless accessories.
A stylist's verdict on Princess Charlotte's style
"Princess Charlotte has become something of a fashion icon for timeless, heritage-inspired, storybook Christmas dressing," Charlotte Kewley, baby and children's fashion stylist, tells HELLO!. "Her outfits are always beautiful and avoid any obvious trends, but it's the thoughtful details that make her look - the neatly tied hair bow, velvet collars, patent Mary Janes, and the classic wool coat."
The talented professional, who goes by 'The Little Stylist' on Instagram, added: "At a time when many children aspire to look older than their years, it's refreshing and lovely to see a ten-year-old girl looking her age! Not overly mature, not too casual. And never dressed in anything synthetic," she explained. Speaking about Charlotte's festive look, the stylist mused: "Her style carries an idyllic quality that's comforting in its tradition. The way she dresses echoes how the late Queen’s children were dressed at Christmas. It taps into that nostalgia we love. It feels iconic."