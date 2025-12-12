Princess Charlotte is the poster girl for 'age-appropriate' children's Christmas outfits

Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans all over the world on Friday 5 December, when she accompanied her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her two brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, at her mother's annual Together at Christmas carol concert.

The ten-year-old royal, who is third in line to the throne, looked nothing short of delightful in her lovely blue velvet dress for the festive occasion. The pretty style featured a striking midnight blue colourway and a contrasting white pilgrim collar, which was intricate in design and reminiscent of her late grandmother, Princess Diana's iconic '80s attire. The young royal kept warm in classic black tights and a pair of smart ballet pumps that featured a coquettish, discreet bow at the toe. This carefully curated look is ideal for children during Yuletide; the rich tones symbolise the season, and the formal nature of the design is perfect for the younger generation to wear on Christmas Day.

© Getty Images Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales are seen arriving at the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

As a fashion editor who has been specialising in royal style for over eight years since I joined HELLO! magazine, I really loved seeing Charlotte sporting this design. As a mother myself, I admire the Princess of Wales for embracing traditional attire when dressing her children, especially in a world where many young girls rebel against classic looks.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala Princess Charlotte looked lovely in her bespoke dress

Children must enjoy their childhood, and Charlotte's attire truly represents this notion. Her wardrobe is brimming with well-put-together items, making her the poster girl for looking wonderful within her age range.

Charlotte's traditional outfits

© Getty Images Charlotte wore a bespoke dress at Wimbledon Wimbledon 2025 This year alone, Charlotte has stepped out in some lovely outfits that are always age-appropriate yet aspirational. Charlotte memorably took her seat in the royal box at Wimbledon in July, where she was the star spectator at the Men's Singles Final. Her sweet summer dress had dark stitching and pretty ruffle detailing and was a bespoke creation by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, who also famously designed her mother Kate's iconic wedding gown. It was airy, light, and cute, and the connection to her mother made it a keepsake item.



© Getty Images Charlotte's dress looked like her mother's Catherine Walker creation Trooping the Colour 2025 The 'mini me' fashion trend between parents and their offspring is hugely popular - now going beyond the generic matching PJs at Christmas. Charlotte and Kate proved this at Trooping the Colour in June, when the young royal stepped out in an aquamarine dress that had a crew neckline, lightly puffed sleeves and adorable white detail at the waist, which subtly coordinated with Kate's turquoise Catherine Walker coat. The white ribbon sash and ballet flats were ideal, timeless accessories.

A stylist's verdict on Princess Charlotte's style

"Princess Charlotte has become something of a fashion icon for timeless, heritage-inspired, storybook Christmas dressing," Charlotte Kewley, baby and children's fashion stylist, tells HELLO!. "Her outfits are always beautiful and avoid any obvious trends, but it's the thoughtful details that make her look - the neatly tied hair bow, velvet collars, patent Mary Janes, and the classic wool coat."