Princess Charlotte is Princess Diana's ultimate royal mini-me in granny-inspired outfits - photos

The star of the show at the Princess of Wales' Christmas carol concert on Friday, 5 December, was her daughter, Princess Charlotte. The ten-year-old royal looked adorable in her velvet, Victorian-style dress in a stunning navy blue. What made it so eye-catching was the pretty collar, which was designed in contrasting white and featured a bow and intricate embroidered detail.

Alongside her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, Charlotte's festive look was totally appropriate for the special occasion. We couldn't help but be reminded of a style that her late grandmother, Princess Diana, wore.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala Princess Charlotte and her mother, the Princess of Wales, smiling together at the Christmas carol concert

Prince William's mother was the talk of Trooping the Colour in 1984 when she stepped out while pregnant with Prince Harry in a pastel blue Jan Van Velden maternity dress, which featured a statement rectangular collar - just like Charlotte's Friday evening attire. The young royal's look could have been a tribute to her late grandmother - after all, 'Diana' is the Princess's middle name.

© Getty Images Charlotte's dress had a beautfiful rectangular neckline

Diana's iconic style

© Shutterstock Princess Diana at Trooping of the Colour in 1984 As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I truly believe there is no one quite as revolutionary in fashion as Princess Diana. The former wife of King Charles single-handedly made so many fashion trends go viral; I would even go as far as to say she was the very first fashion influencer.



© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Princess Diana was the ultimate style icon From casual looks such as her cycling shorts, oversized sweaters and her Gucci bag, to her iconic 'revenge' dress, Diana had an incredible way of making every single outfit she wore uniquely her own. Also, many high-end fashion designers named their items in her honour.



Charlotte's 'Diana coded' outfits

© Getty Images Kate and Charlotte both wore nautical-style looks at Tropping the Colour in 2024 2024 At Trooping the Colour 2024, the Princess of Wales made her first public appearance since her health diagnosis was revealed, wearing an upcycled Jenny Packham dress she had worn before. Getting in on the nautical action was Princess Charlotte, whose dress complemented her mother's look. In navy blue once again, it featured a striking white trim and had a traditional sailor collar, adding a timeless touch to her look.

© Getty Diana wearing a nautical dress alongside the then Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth in 1981 We thought Charlotte's dress may have been based on Diana's look from 1981. At the time, Diana posed with the then-Prince Charles after the Privy Council sanctioned her and Charles' wedding, wearing a navy blue dress in the same cut with a statement ribbon, only Diana's was red, not blue. Also in 2024, when Charlotte turned nine, in her official birthday portrait, she wore a burgundy cardigan by Cyrillus, over a floral shirt which had a pie crust edge - a style which was made seriously famous by her late grandmother.