How to dress your kids like royal children this Christmas

The royal children always look so smart, don't they? Maybe it's because I'm a Fashion Editor and I go into autopilot when it comes to noticing the royals and their clothes, but I can't help but be in awe of the fact that the Princess of Wales has always embraced a more traditional approach when it comes to her children's wardrobes.

Of course, it's important to remember that we only really see Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in formal settings, where tracksuits and leggings just wouldn't cut it. But that being said, they still always look so presentable.

© Getty The royal children have always embraced a more traditional look when it comes to their wardrobes

Royal Children's Christmas outfits

In particular, their Christmas outfits that they sport on the big day when seen at church are always widely adored by many. For the annual Christmas Day church service at Sandringham last year, Charlotte wore a festive, tartan print tailored coat and even added a velvet bow to her long mane. So sweet! George and Louis both wore double-breasted blazers, smartly pressed trousers, and shoes, as well as ties.

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Charlotte of Wales looked wonderful in her heritage printed coat

We've also seen the children wear traditional, checked, and Fair Isle Christmas jumpers over the years, and who could forget back in 2016 when George was pictured in a smart grey coat, knee-high socks, and black shoes while sucking on a candy cane? Iconic!

© Getty Images George looked so adorable in 2016

A stylist's tips on dressing like a royal this Christmas

"The classic, charming vintage-style pieces the royal children dress in have inspired a change in children’s fashion," Charlotte Kewley, otherwise known as The Little Stylist on Instagram, tells HELLO!.

"A classic, heritage, timeless look for kids at Christmas is – ironically – also quite cool. It captures that nostalgic, storybook charm that makes the season feel even more magical. It’s iconic, and it never goes out of style," Charlotte adds.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Charlotte explains that the traditional way the royal kids dress at Christmas has never been more in style

"I love Smock London, which has some beautiful pieces in. La Coqueta is another brand I love, and they're my go-to for festive dressing," the stylist muses.

Smock London's pieces are made to last and have a regal feel to them

Gemma Keenor, UK Country Manager at children's fashion brand Newbie, agrees. "We love the idea of dressing little ones like royals at Christmas – it's all about soft velvets, sweet bows, decorative knits, and classic tartans. But more than anything, it’s about making memories in pieces that feel special and are made to be treasured."

Newbie has a huge selection of traditional pieces right now

A fashion editor's thoughts

As a mother of two who loves children's fashion almost as much as women's, I believe that when dressing your kids in this heritage style genre, it's important to go for quality - great materials, classic, timeless designs that will eventually become heirlooms. The idea is to pass them down to other family members so they will forever stay in the fold and not only remain sustainable, but also special. If in doubt, take a look ay my 'Royal Christmas checklist.'

1. Fabrics: Velvet, Tartan, Corduroy.

2. Details: Smocking, Peter Pan collars, Knee-high socks.

3. The Rule: Traditional over trendy