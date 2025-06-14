Prince William and Princess Kate's look of love at Trooping of the Colour 2025 captured

The Prince and Princess of Wales were both present at this year's Trooping the Colour with the royal couple being joined by their three children.
While Kate and the children had a backseat role at the ceremony, William played a major part as he was seen riding on horseback in his military uniform. William was joined by his aunt and uncle, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, as they rode towards Buckingham Palace in order to appear on the balcony alongside other members of the family.
There, William reunited with his family and it's clear that after 14 years of marriage, the love hasn't died down between the royal and his beloved wife.
Cameras caught the sweetest look of love for the royal couple as they gazed lovingly in one another's eyes. The Princess even had the most gorgeous smile as she looked at her husband.
Meanwhile, their children seemed unaware of the lovefest happening behind them with the trio all staring out over the balcony at the adoring crowds.
The other look of love
Earlier in the day, the Princess of Wales was caught admiring her husband as he donned the Full Ceremonial Guard Order of the Welsh Guards. In the past, the royal has been open about how much she loves seeing William in the outfit.
Back in 2016, Kate was seen sharing a private word with her husband, with a lip-reader revealing that she told him: "I love the uniform – it's so, so sexy."
Kate, meanwhile, looked radiant in an aquamarine Catherine Walker coatdress with ivory lapels and cuffs. She completed the look with a matching Juliette Botterill hat and the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch, alongside a pair of pearl earrings that once belonged to the late Queen.
Last year's special Trooping
Last year's Trooping the Colour was incredibly special as it marked the first public appearance of Kate since the royal had gone public with her cancer diagnosis.
Princess Charlotte made sure to look out for her mother. The young royal was even seen wiping away the condensation on a carriage window to allow them to wave to the crowds, who were braving the rain.