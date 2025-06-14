Prince William and Princess Kate's look of love at Trooping of the Colour 2025 captured

The Prince and Princess of Wales were both present at this year's Trooping the Colour with the royal couple being joined by their three children.

While Kate and the children had a backseat role at the ceremony, William played a major part as he was seen riding on horseback in his military uniform. William was joined by his aunt and uncle, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, as they rode towards Buckingham Palace in order to appear on the balcony alongside other members of the family.

There, William reunited with his family and it's clear that after 14 years of marriage, the love hasn't died down between the royal and his beloved wife.

© Getty Images William and Kate shared a touching look

Cameras caught the sweetest look of love for the royal couple as they gazed lovingly in one another's eyes. The Princess even had the most gorgeous smile as she looked at her husband.

Trooping the Colour © Samir Hussein/WireImage What is it? Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. When is it held? In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June. Where is it held? Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again. Who attends? King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).

Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.

Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales Why is it called Trooping the Colour? One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony. Historical roots: It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century. Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. Where can I watch it? The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

Meanwhile, their children seemed unaware of the lovefest happening behind them with the trio all staring out over the balcony at the adoring crowds.

The other look of love

Earlier in the day, the Princess of Wales was caught admiring her husband as he donned the Full Ceremonial Guard Order of the Welsh Guards. In the past, the royal has been open about how much she loves seeing William in the outfit.

© Getty Images Kate approved of William's military uniform

Back in 2016, Kate was seen sharing a private word with her husband, with a lip-reader revealing that she told him: "I love the uniform – it's so, so sexy."

Kate, meanwhile, looked radiant in an aquamarine Catherine Walker coatdress with ivory lapels and cuffs. She completed the look with a matching Juliette Botterill hat and the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch, alongside a pair of pearl earrings that once belonged to the late Queen.

Last year's special Trooping

Last year's Trooping the Colour was incredibly special as it marked the first public appearance of Kate since the royal had gone public with her cancer diagnosis.

© James Whatling Last year was a special Trooping for the Princess of Wales

Princess Charlotte made sure to look out for her mother. The young royal was even seen wiping away the condensation on a carriage window to allow them to wave to the crowds, who were braving the rain.