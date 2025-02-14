Matching mini-me clothes that are actually stylish - by a mum of two fashion editor

It's that time of the year when the matching outfits are all over social media. Valentine's Day has arrived and the heart-printed PJs are here. Easter is coming up and families everywhere are embracing the pastels. Matching with your children is sometimes met with debate - is it silly? Should it be reserved just for Christmas?

As a fashion editor, I think it can be hard to find matching clothes that don't look like fancy dresses. We all love a novelty, but sometimes the offerings of 'stylish mummy and me' clothes can look a bit… silly.

But the matching mummy and me look is definitely on the rise. It can be done subtly.

Many celebrities have embraced (and nailed) it, from Beyonce and Blue Ivy to the Princess of Wales and her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

How to match clothes with your children

Try and go for specialised clothing brands with a mini-me section. The cut and the fit of the clothes will be well designed, plus the offerings will most likely be chic, too. I would suggest buying the next size up, even by half a size, so they can wear the item in the foreseeable future, too. Also, try to avoid the zany colours, shapes and designs (unless you want to, that is!) as they can look comical.

HELLO! spoke to esteemed baby and kids stylist, Charlotte Kewley, who explained: "I’m not a huge fan of matching mini and mum clothes - it can be a little naff, but it can also be really cute and I know these collections often sell really well for brands. And most children love twinning with their parents!"

The talented professional added: "I think it works best when it’s just one item matching rather than a full look, complementary pieces rather than identical or when it’s an item that both parent and child would also wear independently. I find independent brands often do it well… Claude & Co is a great example of matching parent and child looks done well with their moon-print knitwear.

"Newbie is another one for stylish family looks. Their pieces match but come in different cuts; so the same prints or fabrics but different styles. Though they do have some really sweet identical beige trenches coming soon. Boden has some lovely matchy mum and toddler imagery in for spring too."

Needle & Thread

If you have a gorgeous event to go to where you know you will be photographed, Needle & Thread is a great place to begin. They have the most incredible selection of occasionwear and a huge range of the most delightfully embroidered garments, as well as tulle and frill.

Needle & Thread 'Paradise Garden Print' dress

Little girls will adore matching with their mothers, and mummies won't mind when the dresses are this special.

The matching mini me gown is stunning

This enchanting 'Paradise Garden Print' in women and girls from age three sizes was inspired by vintage artwork and would look divine at a party for both mother and daughter. Plus, you could wear that at different events, separately.

Newbie

As Charlotte mentioned, Newbie has some beautiful separates that subtly match your offspring and are really wearable.

Newbie has a lovely selection of mummy and me items

This folklore-style top will carry you throughout the spring and the summer, and this pretty matching dress for tots is majorly adorable.

How cute is this matching yellow dress?

Smock London

Artisan brand Smock London has some beautiful matching items that are both timeless and playful.

Smock London have beautiful keepsake matching items

They have a wide range of glorious printed tops and skirts in adult and children sizes, but their smock nightdresses are such enchanting pieces that are expertly crafted and have a keepsake feel about them.

Boden

Luxury high street store Boden has an entire section dedicated to matching clothes and I for one love their colourful offerings.

Boden makes styling up twinning jumpers fun!

The knitwear is particularly strong and seasonal.

The 'Edie' jumper comes in adult and kids sizes

the 'Edie Fair Isle' knit has bunnies and chicks etched all over it and can be passed down or brought out each season for adults.

Regatta Great Outdoors X Orla Kiely

The Regatta Great Outdoors and Orla Kiely have teamed up once again and we can't get enough of these gorgeous printed pieces which make a change from the sometimes generic coats and waterproofs it's easy to invest in with little thought.

Regatta Great Outdoors X Orla Kiely is a charming edit

These gorgeous pieces give a whole new vibe to wrapping up warm and the twinning selection is cute yet extremely chic.