Zara Tindall is a style muse in unexpected £400 peplum coat - and knee-high boots

Zara Tindall is never more at home than when spending a day at the races, and her most recent outing had her looking in her element – while donning the chicest ensemble. On 18 October, the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, 44, was spotted attending Ascot Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, where she debuted a new outfit by British womenswear brand, The Fold. Zara, who is a professional equestrian and who, as a member of the Great Britain Eventing Team, won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics, rocked a peplum-style coat.
The niece of King Charles opted for The Fold's 'Napier' wool jacket, which not only featured a fit and flare silhouette, but also long sleeves, oversized lapels, and two buttons down each side. Zara, who has been married to former England rugby star Mike Tindall since 2011, paired the jacket with the matching skirt – the 'Ellingham Boiled Wool Skirt in Navy' featuring an A-line cut and shin-skimming length.
Underneath her coat, which retails for £435, the mother of Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four, opted for a satin burgundy shirt which, for an extra formal look, was worn buttoned up to the top. She also opted for a number of burgundy accessories to tie the look together. Her 'Zoe Petal Headband' by Bee Smith Millinery was the real star of the show with its leaf accents as it sat atop her hair, which was curled into loose waves.
She also wore the 'Little Rock Ruby Mosaic Drop Earrings' by Van Peterson and a pair of suede knee-high boots in the rich berry shade by Dune. Finishing off the look was her 'Hudson Burgundy Suede Hobo Crescent Bag' by Aspinal of London. For the occasion, her outfit was put together by her long-time stylist, Annie Miall.
For her makeup, Zara opted for a less-is-more look, which was flattering for the daytime event and kept her looking put together. Her brows looked defined, and she wore a slick of mascara. Having reported on Zara's fashion for two years at HELLO!, I know this isn't the first time she has wowed at Ascot. Keep scrolling for her best looks…