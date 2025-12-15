Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer just wore the most uncanny fashion tribute to her late aunt

Lady Kitty Spencer has shared some glorious photographs from an event she attended on 8 December. Taking to her hugely popular Instagram account, which boasts over 730,000 followers, the blonde mother-of-one uploaded a snapshot of herself at Centrepoint's annual fundraising event, a charity that was famously supported by her late aunt, Princess Diana.

At the event, Lady Kitty wore a truly stunning red coat by Dolce & Gabbana. The eye-catching style was crafted in a festive, rich red and had a structured shape, prominent gold buttons, and a contrasting black collar. Kitty, 34, also sported spellbinding, straight blonde hair and immaculate makeup, and many remarked that the resemblance to her late aunt was nothing short of a mirror image.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cen Lady Kitty Spencer looked so stylish at the Centrepoint Christmas Carol Service

Princess Diana's Ronit Zilkha blazer

With that in mind, it's also worth noting that Kitty's designer coat looked just like a blazer that her iconic relative wore in 1995. As a fashion editor who has been specialising in royal style for over eight years, I was reminded of Diana's Ronit Zilkha blazer, which was part of a suit.

© WireImage Princess Diana at the English National Ballet School in 1995

I think you'll agree, they look distinctively similar - both feature the same padded-shoulder detail, striking, gold-tone buttons, and a black velvet collar. The only real difference is that Kitty's outerwear staple is longer and doesn't have the black pocket detail that Diana's had.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Diana teamed her blazer with a matching skirt and a Christian Dior handbag

Although Kitty - whose father, Earl Spencer, is Diana's brother - has not publicly commented that she was influenced by her aunt with this particular outfit, it seems that it could well be a sweet tribute to her, as she wore the coat to an event for a charity she was a big part of during her time as a working royal.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Diana's iconic fashion moments revealed

What has Lady Kitty Spencer said about Princess Diana?

Lady Kitty Spencer, who is married to businessman Michael Lewis, was just six years old when her aunt passed away.

In an interview with HELLO!'s sister publication, H! Fashion, the model, who is signed with Select model management, touched on Diana's influence in the fashion industry. "I think she's iconic, and I suppose it’s such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion," she quipped.

© Getty Kitty said that Diana was a fashion 'icon'

Remarking on her own sense of style, Kitty, who has been working with Dolce & Gabbana since her runway debut in 2017, also said: "I think the best thing about fashion and style is taking the bits that suit you and playing with them, rather than conforming to whatever the trends are. I dress for my shape, and I like anything that goes in at the waist. I make sure my clothes are nicely tailored and classic but still feminine – I don't like anything too fussy," she said.