Princess Diana's niece Kitty Spencer just wore her very own 'revenge' dress

On Tuesday evening, the ever-stunning Lady Kitty Spencer attended a beautiful Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Dinner with Harrods, hosted by Aerin Lauder, Carolyn Murphy and Bianca Brandolini at The Orangery in London.

We adored the mother-of-one's dress - it was a velvet, bandeau cut number with an incredible neckline and gave the model a magnificent shape. She added a beautiful diamond necklace and her blonde hair cascaded down her back. Sublime!

© Getty Lady Kitty Spencer attended the Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Dinner

We couldn't help but be reminded of her late aunt Princess Diana's revenge dress she wore back in 1997. We think the frocks look so similar, don't you? Both black, figure-hugging, and the similar necklines are uncanny.

Diana's revenge dress

In 1994, the former wife of King Charles made a last-minute, yet iconic outfit change for a Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery.

© Getty The late Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing her 'revenge dress' in 1994

The mother of Prince William and Harry famously wore a low-cut, figure-hugging mini dress, made by Greek designer Christina Stambolian.

It was later dubbed her 'revenge' dress – since her bombshell outing was perfectly timed with the release of the then-Prince Charles' candid ITV interview with Jonathan Dimbleby, in which he confessed to being unfaithful during their marriage.

© Getty Princess Diana at the Serpentine Gallery, in her most famous dress of all

The dress was ruched, curve-hugging and just like Kitty's, gave the royal a delightful silhouette, with its off-the-shoulder plunging neckline and above-knee length. Reportedly, Diana had kept the dress in her wardrobe for years after buying it in 1991, and was said to have thought it too 'risqué' in hindsight.

Her late fashion stylist and friend, Anna Harvey, told the 2013 documentary Princess Diana's Dresses: The Auction "She wanted to look a million dollars. And she did."

Kitty on Diana

Kitty, who is married to Micheal Lewis, was just six years old when Diana passed away.

© Getty Kitty fondly remembers her aunt, Princess Diana

Previously speaking to Hello! Fashion, she touched on her late aunt’s influence in the fashion industry. "I think she’s iconic and I suppose it’s such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion.”