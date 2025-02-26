Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Kitty Spencer wows in red skinny jeans - like aunt Princess Diana’s forgotten look
Charles Spencer's late sister and daughter's uncannily similar royal look...

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Lady Kitty Spencer looked incredible on Instagram in her latest upload. The mother-of-one, who is married to Michael Lewis, shared a snap of herself wearing a pair of red skinny jeans, which she teamed with a peach top and a Bvlgari bag.

The blonde beauty was looking up at an image of herself in a D&G advert, and penned the caption: "7 years today @dolcegabbana."

We love this look - and the scarlet shade really suits her!

Princess Diana, Kitty's late aunt, actually wore a similar pair of trousers in the same tomato-red tone many years ago, and it really reminded us of Kitty's ensemble. 

Back in 1987, Prince William and Prince Harry's mother memorably stepped out for a night at the theatre in bold red leather trousers. In super modern fashion, she teamed it with a voluminous bomber jacket. What a look.

This isn't the first time Kitty has emulated her aunt's outfits. In October 2024, the model attended a beautiful Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Dinner with Harrods, hosted by Aerin Lauder, Carolyn Murphy, and Bianca Brandolini at The Orangery in London.

Kitty wore a fabulous frock - it was made from velvet, designed with a bandeau cut, and had an incredible neckline that gave her a magnificent shape.

Kitty looked fabulous in her LBD last year

She added a beautiful diamond necklace and her trademark blonde hair cascaded down her back.

We couldn't help but be reminded of Diana's revenge dress from 1997. Both styles are black and figure-hugging, and the similar necklines are uncanny.

Kitty on Diana

Kitty was just six years old when Diana passed away. Previously speaking to Hello! Fashion, she touched on her late aunt’s influence in the fashion industry. "I think she’s iconic and I suppose it’s such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion."

Speaking on her take on fashion, she remarked: "I think the best thing about fashion and style is taking the bits that suit you and playing with them, rather than conforming to whatever the trends are. I dress for my shape and I like anything that goes in at the waist. I make sure my clothes are nicely tailored and classic but still feminine – I don’t like anything too fussy."

