Princess Charlotte is a festive fairy in 'unfussy' ruby velvet dress

Princess Charlotte was full of Christmas cheer on 16 December as she was spotted heading into Buckingham Palace for King Charles' annual pre-Christmas lunch. Joined in the car by her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, the 10-year-old princess looked so sweet, having opted for an apt ruby red look.

Charlotte looked like a sweet Christmas fairy wearing the crimson dress, which was made from velvet and featured a lovely, smart collar. To dress up her cute velvet dress, Princess Charlotte added a red ribbon tied into a bow in her brunette hair. The adorable accessory matched her mother, Kate, who also wore a large bow in her hair as she sat in the seat in front of her daughter.

© Max Mumby Princess Charlotte wore red like her mother Also in attendance at the lunch, which brought together the extended royal family before senior royals head up to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for the main event, were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Why did Charlotte wear velvet to the royal Christmas lunch? © Max Mumby Charlotte added a red bow Velvet is a great choice for formal winter events, as not only does it signal festive sophistication for any age, but also keeps the wearer lovely and warm as the dense fibres trap air, acting as an insulating layer that keeps body heat in.

© Getty Images Charlotte has previously worn red at Christmas, but this coat appears to be a new find This fabric has also long been associated with Christmas because of its rich texture and luxurious feel, which evoke the kind of opulence perfect for a festive celebration. For children, it takes on an extra magical meaning as many associate velvet with Father Christmas' suit.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The little ways Princess Charlotte is taking after her mum

© Getty Images Charlotte often wears wool coats so the velvet is a nice change Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, adds that velvet at Christmas is "timeless, festive and wonderfully photogenic, but when it comes to children, comfort and practicality should always lead the way."