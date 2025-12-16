Princess Charlotte is a festive fairy in 'unfussy' ruby velvet dress

Charlotte looked like a sweet Christmas fairy wearing the crimson dress, which was made from velvet and featured a lovely, smart collar. To dress up her cute velvet dress, Princess Charlotte added a red ribbon tied into a bow in her brunette hair. The adorable accessory matched her mother, Kate, who also wore a large bow in her hair as she sat in the seat in front of her daughter.
Why did Charlotte wear velvet to the royal Christmas lunch?
Velvet is a great choice for formal winter events, as not only does it signal festive sophistication for any age, but also keeps the wearer lovely and warm as the dense fibres trap air, acting as an insulating layer that keeps body heat in.
This fabric has also long been associated with Christmas because of its rich texture and luxurious feel, which evoke the kind of opulence perfect for a festive celebration. For children, it takes on an extra magical meaning as many associate velvet with Father Christmas' suit.
Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, adds that velvet at Christmas is "timeless, festive and wonderfully photogenic, but when it comes to children, comfort and practicality should always lead the way."
How to style children in velvet like Charlotte
We loved seeing Charlotte wear this adorable velvet outerwear, especially as she often opts for wool-blend coats. Lots of parents will look at Princess Charlotte's adorable velvet dress and want to recreate the look with their little girl. To help, we have enlisted Angela's expertise for tips on dressing a little girl in velvet at Christmas.
Choose soft, stretch velvet rather than stiff or heavily structured versions. Cotton-blend or stretch velvets move more easily and are far more child-friendly, especially for long days filled with excitement.
Keep silhouettes simple and classic. A-line dresses, gentle pleats, and softly tailored coats allow the richness of the fabric to shine without overwhelming a child's frame.
Colour is also key, and at Christmas try deep jewel tones such as forest green, burgundy, navy and plum to feel festive without being overpowering. Mixing velvet with contrasting textures such as knits, poplin, or wool helps keep the look modern and relaxed.
Fit is essential for children, too, so always allow room for movement and avoid anything restrictive around the waist or arms. Children should be able to play, sit and enjoy Christmas freely.
Keep accessories minimal. Let the velvet speak for itself, finished with classic shoes or a simple hair bow for an elegant Christmas look.
Angela's key takeaway: "Princess Charlotte's Christmas and winter looks are a perfect reference point as her velvet dresses are traditional yet unfussy, with clean lines and thoughtful detailing that feel timeless rather than trendy," she tells us.