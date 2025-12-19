Princess Kate's 'youthful' Christmas dress with hemline she'd never wear now

On this day in 2010, Prince William and his then-fiancée Kate headed to a Christmas charity reception – and the soon-to-be royal rocked a mini dress

The Princess of Wales' festive wardrobe features a number of enviable pieces, from structured Santa-red coats to tartan skirts. But it once featured a mini dress that Kate would not wear now. Almost precisely 15 years ago, on 18 December 2010, the then-fiancée of Prince William, now 43, joined him at a Christmas reception in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

For the charity event, which raised funds for the charity founded in 1990 to support young people with cancer, the soon-to-be royal was seen wearing a floaty white mini dress with a hemline that fell approximately three inches above the knee - a cut she has shunned for the last six years. 

Prince William in suit and kate in white dress walking© Getty
Prince William and his then-fiancée arrive for a Christmas reception in aid of the Teenager Cancer Trust

The Temperley London dress featured a heavy black waistband to tie into the cut-out embellished detailing along the neckline. It was paired with sheer black tights, pumps, a single-breasted blazer, and a plain clutch.

Why doesn't Kate wear mini dresses anymore?

Kate last wore a mini dress to visit The Foundling Museum© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate last wore a mini dress to visit The Foundling Museum

The princess was last seen in a mini dress in March 2019 while visiting The Foundling Museum in London to understand how they use art to engage with vulnerable and marginalised young people. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to meet families, along with the volunteers who support them, during her visit to Home-Start Oxford on October 9, 2025 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Kate wore this VB suit twice this year

Since then, Kate has opted for shin-skimming midi dresses and skirts, a natural symptom of her fashion evolution over time. Now more than ever, Kate embraces trousers during public outings. She wore a sharp suit on a number of official engagements this year, including the chic Victoria Beckham style she wore to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award at the British Fashion Council's HQ in May and to visit the Home-Start project in Oxford in October.

Reviving the glory days of Kate's mini dress

Kate in white mini dress with a black blazer and black pumps beside william in suit laughing© Getty
Kate wore a mini dress with a black blazer and black pumps

Just because Kate doesn't personally wear mini dresses anymore doesn't mean we can't take style tips from those days. Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than two decades of experience in the fashion industry, still sees lots to love in the princess' look. 

"This festive mini works so well because Kate balances the shorter hemline with thoughtful winter styling, creating a look that feels polished rather than party-led," the stylist tells us. "The classic colour palette, structured jacket, and sheer tights add refinement and warmth, while the mini length keeps the outfit youthful and modern. This is a perfect example of how to dress for a Christmas evening event without sacrificing elegance or practicality."

How to recreate Kate's mini dress moment

kate in white mini dress and black blazer© Getty
Her mini dress was paired with black tights, another item of clothing Kate rarely wears now

If Oriona has convinced you to try Kate's look for yourself, keep scrolling for the tips she has given us for making it work in 2025.

  1. "You can bring the look together with opaque tights or sheer black tights to add warmth while keeping the silhouette polished.
  2. Layer with a tailored blazer, wool coat, or structured jacket to offset the shorter length and add sophistication.
  3. Choose winter-ready fabrics for minis, crepe, wool blends, or heavier satin that feel more seasonal than floaty styles.
  4. Keep footwear closed-toe to ground the outfit and make it cold-weather appropriate."

