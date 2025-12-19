Princess Kate's 'youthful' Christmas dress with hemline she'd never wear now

The Princess of Wales' festive wardrobe features a number of enviable pieces, from structured Santa-red coats to tartan skirts. But it once featured a mini dress that Kate would not wear now. Almost precisely 15 years ago, on 18 December 2010, the then-fiancée of Prince William, now 43, joined him at a Christmas reception in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

For the charity event, which raised funds for the charity founded in 1990 to support young people with cancer, the soon-to-be royal was seen wearing a floaty white mini dress with a hemline that fell approximately three inches above the knee - a cut she has shunned for the last six years.

© Getty Prince William and his then-fiancée arrive for a Christmas reception in aid of the Teenager Cancer Trust The Temperley London dress featured a heavy black waistband to tie into the cut-out embellished detailing along the neckline. It was paired with sheer black tights, pumps, a single-breasted blazer, and a plain clutch.



Why doesn't Kate wear mini dresses anymore? © Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate last wore a mini dress to visit The Foundling Museum The princess was last seen in a mini dress in March 2019 while visiting The Foundling Museum in London to understand how they use art to engage with vulnerable and marginalised young people.

© Getty Images Kate wore this VB suit twice this year Since then, Kate has opted for shin-skimming midi dresses and skirts, a natural symptom of her fashion evolution over time. Now more than ever, Kate embraces trousers during public outings. She wore a sharp suit on a number of official engagements this year, including the chic Victoria Beckham style she wore to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award at the British Fashion Council's HQ in May and to visit the Home-Start project in Oxford in October.

Reviving the glory days of Kate's mini dress © Getty Kate wore a mini dress with a black blazer and black pumps Just because Kate doesn't personally wear mini dresses anymore doesn't mean we can't take style tips from those days. Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than two decades of experience in the fashion industry, still sees lots to love in the princess' look. "This festive mini works so well because Kate balances the shorter hemline with thoughtful winter styling, creating a look that feels polished rather than party-led," the stylist tells us. "The classic colour palette, structured jacket, and sheer tights add refinement and warmth, while the mini length keeps the outfit youthful and modern. This is a perfect example of how to dress for a Christmas evening event without sacrificing elegance or practicality."