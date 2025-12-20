Princess Lilibet just copied royal cousins' Christmas wardrobe – and it's not Princess Charlotte

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their 2025 family Christmas card on Friday, 19 December, they shared two separate images to accompany it. As always, their two adorable children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, completely stole the show.

The first image, shared by Meghan to her social media pages, showed the family posing together on a wooden bridge inside of their enormous garden at their Montecito, California home. In the caption, she wrote: "Happy Holidays! From our family to yours."

In the photograph, which was taken earlier in December 2025, the couple's six-year-old son looked so cute in his matching shirt and smart trousers with his father, Prince Harry, while Princess Lilibet and her mother were touching foreheads.

The ever-so-stylish Duchess of Sussex has been passing her brilliant fashion sense down to her daughter, who looked so cute in the sweetest blue dress with a pair of silver shoes. However, she's actually taken a page out of her royal cousins' book – and we're not talking about Princess Charlotte.

Princess Lilibet's adorable outfit

Rounding everything off, the four-year-old wore a pair of white knee-high socks that were so cute, following in the footsteps of the Prince and Princess of Wales' children.

© Getty Images Prince George wore knee-high socks in 2016

Both Prince George and Prince Louis have been seen wearing socks like this in the past, but the 10-year-old daughter of Prince William and Princess Catherine has notably not.

© Getty Images Louis wore knee-high socks at Trooping The Colour 2023

In fact, knee-high socks have become a signature part of the 12-year-old heir to the throne's style, while his younger brother has frequently worn them, much like his uncle Prince Harry, to whom his cheeky demeanour and style has frequently been compared.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared two images for their Christmas card this year, alongside a video card; while the aforementioned card showed more of a personal family moment, the other was a more professional card, oriented around their charity work.

The other picture released by the couple depicted them at the Invictus Games, which were held in Canada in February 2025. The caption read: "We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year," in a calligraphy-style font.

© Archewell Harry and Meghan's 2025 Christmas card photo

Explaining the meaning behind Harry and Meghan's latest card, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey explained to us: "The Sussexes' Christmas card this year is another departure from what we've seen in previous years, but I think it's reflective of changes they've made this year, through their approach to their charity work, including their new name, Archewell Philanthropies, as well as their personal projects they've taken on.

"The picture just shows Harry and Meghan smiling together during their time at the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler earlier this year, which is symbolic of their next chapter and how they want to 'broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family'."