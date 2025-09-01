Princess Kate's iconic scallop-trimmed knit now comes in a new style for autumn

This is one piece of fashion news we know the Princess of Wales would be delighted by. One of her iconic jumpers is now available again, but with a ruffle twist! If you’re a Kate fan you’ll know the top I’m talking about when I tell you it’s the bubblegum pink, scallop-edged wool blend which she wore during a London school visit in 2021.

The pretty jumper is by one of her favourite brands, Boden, who’ve re-released it in a dustier pink shade (as well as ivory and navy).

Boden's Melina Cotton Ruffle Jumper, £67,15 / $129 is a new take on Kate's iconic knit. Yes, it still has a crew neck with interest around the neckline but this time it's more of a romantic ruffle twist. You'll want to show off this jumper immediately. It’s made with soft cotton with a touch of wool and has blouson sleeves.

© Getty Images Kate wore the original jumper during a school visit in 2021.

The Melina is available in sizes XS (UK size 6) to XL (UK size 22) but it’s selling fast.

© Boden This knit is SO Kate

I really love the delicate details at the neck and hem, and the cotton and wool blend (85% cotton and 15% RWS-certified wool) will feel lovely and soft against the skin.

One thing to note is that it's slim fit, so bear that in mind before adding to basket.

What are verified shoppers saying about the Boden jumper?

The jumper is brand new to the website so it hasn't got any reviews as yet, but Kate's previous knit - the Immi style - had an excellent 4.5 out of five star rating, based on 34 global reviews. Reviewers praise the quality, fit and feel of the garment - one shopper dubs it a “cosy, sensible shirt with lovely detail” noting that it “can be for every day - or a special occasion top”. They add: “Absolutely love the trim, colour, and soft feel!”

Another happy reviewer says: “Beautiful jumper. The collar and wrists are beautifully made, and it looks expensive. Unfortunately, the white shade didn't go well with my skin tone, but I'm looking forward to getting it in different colours.”

As far as negative reviews go, the main complaints were with the colours not suiting, or looking a slightly different hue from the impression given on the website. When you’re shopping online that’s always a possibility, but thankfully Boden does offer free returns within 90 days if it’s not quite what you expected when it arrives.

Boden also has a twin version of the jumper that's cashmere and slightly closer to Kate's bubblegum pink shade. It's the 'Eva' Cashmere Jumper, £129 / $127 - and to be honest, I think I might even like this version even better.

And if you’re digging the scalloped look but you're looking for a shade that's more of a raspberry pink - you might want to check out this scallop edge tank from Wyse London, £95 / $160. It’s a heavier cable knit but still very much the scalloped vibe.

How to style the knit

This knit would look amazing with a lot of things you already own. Your favourite jeans? Definitely. Your smart work trousers? For sure! I personally would style this knit with my white barrel leg jeans and my silver ballet flats and when it gets a little chillier I'd through on a utility jacket over the top.