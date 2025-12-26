Duchess Sophie is a Christmas dream in ankle-grazing £2k coat

Sophie's festive pop of colour

Here on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, we love a pop of colour in a festive outfit. Sophie kept it seasonal yet understated with the splash of deep purple in her Christmas Day ensemble, but she went for something brighter for the pre-Christmas royal lunch hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace on 16 December.

© Getty Sophie's dress evoked the 'freshness' associated with the coming new year

For this occasion, the duchess opted for a bright hit of green in the form of Beulah London's 'Francine' dress. Forest green is perfect for a Christmas look as not only is it one of the most traditionally festive colours (due to its nod to the hue of a Christmas tree), but fashion stylist and colour expert Constance Richardson told HELLO! that this colour "evokes balance, freshness, and growth" - a fitting choice ahead of the new year.