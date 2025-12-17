Duchess Sophie gets into festive spirit with Christmas tree-hued dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh was just one of the guests at King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on 16 December, but her fashion choice certainly stood out. Spotted while travelling to the private gathering with her husband, Prince Edward, and daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, 60, was seen wearing a lovely V-neck dress in a Christmas tree green shade.

The dress appeared to be the forest green 'Francine' dress by Beulah London, which she wore to Trooping the Colour, the monarch's annual birthday parade, in June. The stylish number, which Sophie shopped from her own archive, featured puffed sleeves and buttons down the front, as well as a floaty skirt. On this occasion, Sophie paired it with a coordinating pillbox hat, but for the festive lunch earlier this week, she played it cool with a checked coat over the top and her hair styled down and curly.

Why is green perfect for Christmas? © Getty Sophie wore Beulah's 'Francine' dress by Beulah to Trooping the Colour in June Along with red, green is a colour that many of us start to integrate into our wardrobes once the festive season comes knocking. Fashion stylist Constance Richardson previously told us that green, particularly emerald green like the shade Sophie wore to King Charles' lunch, "evokes balance, freshness, and growth." She advised: "Don emerald if you want to give your wardrobe a sense of life."

© Getty Sophie's dress evoked the 'freshness' associated with the coming new year This sense of "growth" makes it the perfect addition to a festive wardrobe as we start to prepare for the fresh energy a new year brings. If Sophie's dress is the 'Francine' dress as it appears to be, it is also a wise choice for winter as it is made from 100 per cent wool. Wool is great for winter because its crimped fibres trap air, creating a natural insulation that keeps body heat in. When paired with her fabulous grey coat, Sophie's ensemble will keep her toasty warm and looking stylish.