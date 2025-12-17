Duchess Sophie gets into festive spirit with Christmas tree-hued dress

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, along with their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch

The Duchess of Edinburgh was just one of the guests at King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on 16 December, but her fashion choice certainly stood out. Spotted while travelling to the private gathering with her husband, Prince Edward, and daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, 60, was seen wearing a lovely V-neck dress in a Christmas tree green shade. 

The dress appeared to be the forest green 'Francine' dress by Beulah London, which she wore to Trooping the Colour, the monarch's annual birthday parade, in June. The stylish number, which Sophie shopped from her own archive, featured puffed sleeves and buttons down the front, as well as a floaty skirt. On this occasion, Sophie paired it with a coordinating pillbox hat, but for the festive lunch earlier this week, she played it cool with a checked coat over the top and her hair styled down and curly. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in green dress and grey coat in car with her daughter, Lady Louise in pale pink coat © Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and her daughter, Lady Louise, arrived for King Charles' Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace

Also in attendance at the festive get-together were the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

Why is green perfect for Christmas? 

Prince Edward and Sophie standing on palace balcony© Getty
Sophie wore Beulah's 'Francine' dress by Beulah to Trooping the Colour in June

Along with red, green is a colour that many of us start to integrate into our wardrobes once the festive season comes knocking. Fashion stylist Constance Richardson previously told us that green, particularly emerald green like the shade Sophie wore to King Charles' lunch, "evokes balance, freshness, and growth." She advised: "Don emerald if you want to give your wardrobe a sense of life."

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in green dress in car looking away from camera © Getty
Sophie's dress evoked the 'freshness' associated with the coming new year

This sense of "growth" makes it the perfect addition to a festive wardrobe as we start to prepare for the fresh energy a new year brings. If Sophie's dress is the 'Francine' dress as it appears to be, it is also a wise choice for winter as it is made from 100 per cent wool. 

Wool is great for winter because its crimped fibres trap air, creating a natural insulation that keeps body heat in. When paired with her fabulous grey coat, Sophie's ensemble will keep her toasty warm and looking stylish.

How to wear green at Christmas 

As so many wear green during December, some may fear looking gimmicky. However, Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the industry, says Sophie's look feels festive yet refined. "[Sophie] uses a rich, jewel-toned shade and a clean silhouette to nod to the season without tipping into anything overtly Christmas-themed," she tells us.

Duchess Sophie wears a green dress and hat© Getty
Sophie always looks glorious in green

Here, Gabrielle shares her tips with us for wearing green, while also looking sophisticated and refined like Sophie.

  1. "Choose deeper, muted greens (emerald, forest, bottle green) rather than bright novelty shades for a more elegant effect.
  2. Keep the silhouette simple, tailored dresses or fluid midis, let the colour do the talking.
  3. Pair with classic neutrals like camel, grey, navy or metallic accents to ground the look.
  4. Limit festive styling to one element; avoid piling on red accessories or obvious sparkle."

