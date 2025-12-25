Lady Louise Windsor makes surprise chic appearance in Duchess Sophie’s designer wardrobe

Lady Louise Windsor looked effortlessly elegant as she joined the royal family for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham on Thursday morning.

The 22-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh, was beaming as she walked alongside her parents and her 18-year-old brother James, Earl of Wessex, to St Mary Magdalene Church.

Louise wore a wool belted Prada camel coat, which royal fashion fans might notice is from Sophie’s wardrobe. She also accessorised with her mum’s Jane Taylor Millinery fascinator, completing the look with a striped scarf, Laurence Coste earrings, a black tote bag by Studio Perera, and a pair of LK Bennet shoes.

© UK Press via Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor attended the Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church

The nude heels are a favourite of Louise who has worn them on multiple occasions, from previous Christmas outings at Sandringham to the late Queen’s coronation. With her penchant for borrowing and rewearing it seems the St Andrews university student is big on sustainable fashion.

© UK Press via Getty Images Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, wore the Prada coat to Ascot in December 2015

Sophie herself wore a check houndstooth tweed coat by Suzannah London, a brand also favoured by the Princess of Wales. She looked so stylish with her burgundy accessories, from a Sophie Hansburg handbag to patent Jimmy Choo heels. She also completed her look with a Jane Taylor Millinery hat, a new piece to match her coat, which featured a festive bow at the back.

© UK Press via Getty Images Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, looked stylish in burgundy

Who is Lady Louise Windsor’s boyfriend?

Louise was rumoured to be attending the Christmas Day service with her boyfriend this year, although he didn’t appear to be present. She is said to be dating fellow St Andrews student Felix Robert da Silva-Clamp, after they met at the university’s drama club. They were both cast in a play at the Byre Theatre and have been pictured together on multiple occasions since.

Louise competed in the National Carriage Driving Championships at the Ashfields Carriage and Polo Club this summer, and Felix was there to support her, with an onlooker telling HELLO! he was "cheering and clapping from the sidelines". He was also described as "protective" over his rumoured girlfriend, and they said the couple enjoyed a "nice lunch" together before the event.

More recently, the pair were photographed marching together at the St Andrews Regiments' Day Parade in November. They were both in full camouflage as part of their role with the St Andrews University Officers' Training Corps, with Lady Louise the picture of concentration in her belted army jacket, beret, and a poppy pinned to her breast pocket.