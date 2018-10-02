Kate Middleton has been wearing these boots for OVER 10 years The Duchess has been spotted out and about in them once again

When it comes to pricey purchases, people usually justify them by throwing around the phrase "investment piece" but more often than not, they can be an expensive mistake as fashions change and you set your heart on the season's newest additions. One person that can, however, attest to making an investment worthwhile is Kate Middleton.

The Duchess has returned to work after maternity leave and has been spotted wearing her trusty Penelope Chilvers Long Leather Tassel Boots, which retail for £475, once again. First spotted in them almost 15-years ago whilst a student at St Andrew's University, the Duchess has bought them out time and time again and you can see why. The style is simple and classic. There's no over embellishment, no painful heel, they are just sturdy, plain, timeless and easy to wear with a skirt, dress or trousers. She's worn them to festivals, on royal tours, during official engagements and out and about with the children.

A true Kate move, she continues to fly the flag for reusing what you already have. Being a royal, it would be easy for her to just wear something new everyday but Kate has not only repped these boots on more than one occasion, she's done it with shoes, dresses and trousers repeatedly.

Here, we chart exactly how the Duchess has continued to style the Penelope Chilvers classics over the years. Prepare for a trip down memory lane…

2004

Kate was first snapped in the Penelope Chilvers boots in July 2004 while she was at an event with a friend in Norfolk. Note her 'wild things' T-shirt.

2004

The following month, Kate famously posed outside Blenheim Palace. By that stage, she'd known the Prince for three years after meeting him at St Andrew's University in 2001.

2005

Kate chose to wear them again the following year whilst at the Festival of British Eventing in Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire. Her mum Carole also attended the event but opted for a pair of wellington boots instead.

2016

11 years later, Kate opted to wear the boots for a hike whilst on a royal tour to Bhutan.

2016

On day three of her royal tour to Canada, the Duchess wore her boots with black jeans, a gingham shirt, a blue jumper and a white gilet.

2017

The next year, the Duchess of Cambridge visited Farms for City Children in Arlington once again wearing the boots with a Troy London jacket and Zara biker jeans that would soon sell-out. She went to see how the charity were giving young people from inner cities the chance to experience country life.

2017

Last winter, Kate visited Robin Hood Primary School in London sporting her go-to footwear once again. This time she wore them with black jeans and a smart Barbour jacket.

2018

Returning from maternity leave and proving these boots aren't going anywhere, Kate wore them for her first official engagement post the birth of Louis. She also re-wore the biker Zara jeans she made famous last year.

