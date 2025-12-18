Duchess Sophie swerves 'severe' Christmas look in Victoria Beckham corduroy

The Duchess of Edinburgh is one of the most traditionally classy dressers in the royal family, with a penchant for tailored coat dresses, gorgeous florals and timeless silhouettes. As one of the resident royal style writers at HELLO!, I keep a close eye on her wardrobe, and I think her winter outfits might just be my favourite.

Nothing gives you more of a chance to show off your styling than the endless layering opportunities in winter, and the 60-year-old royal is one of the masters of the craft.

On Thursday, 18 December, she paid a visit to a Christmas event at a Disability Initiative in Camberley, Surrey, the type of engagement where striking the balance between being approachable and fashionably regal was vital, and, as always, she absolutely nailed it.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh during a visit to a Christmas event at Disability Initiative in Camberley, Surrey

The British royal, who has been Patron of Disability Initiative since 2003, opted for a beautiful buttoned maxi dress from Lexy London featuring a soft paisley print over burgundy, making the perfect pick for the transition from autumn to winter.

Over it, she layered a magnificent Victoria Beckham corduroy full-length overcoat in a deeper burgundy, with a soft, tactile finish. Though the coat comes with a belt, she frequently styles the piece without it for a looser, more relaxed look.

The Duchess has worn the coat multiple times in the past, including when attending a lunchtime event hosted by medical research charity DEBRA UK at The Beaumont in Mayfair in November 2024 and for the Christmas carol service in December 2021.

Why Duchess Sophie's look works so well

Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, spoke to HELLO! about her look, breaking it down to us.

She told us: "It balances structure with warmth, two qualities that are often difficult to achieve simultaneously." The fashion expert contrasted the "strong, tailored silhouette" of the coatdress with its softer texture, which "makes it feel approachable rather than severe".

© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh wore the same coat for the Together At Christmas community carol service in 2021

"Layered over a fluid, patterned dress, the overall effect is confident yet relaxed, which is very much in keeping with Sophie’s understated royal style," explained the stylist. "It’s a look that feels intentional and elegant without appearing overly styled."

Angela also called the coordination of colours "particularly sophisticated". She added: "Deep red, warm brown and cognac sit beautifully together because they all belong to the same earthy, autumnal family, creating cohesion without monotony. The richness of the red adds depth and presence, while the cognac accessories ground the look and introduce a sense of polish. These tones also photograph exceptionally well."

Victoria Beckham is becoming a royal staple

The Duchess of Edinburgh isn't the only British royal with a taste for Victoria Beckham's designs, as the Princess of Wales has also been seen in outfits from the former Spice Girl's brand in the past few months, including her go-to suit as of late.

But why has the matriarch of the Beckham family and once-pop-star become such a staple of contemporary British style? Angela explained that "Victoria Beckham’s influence as a designer lies in her mastery of modern tailoring and her instinctive understanding of how women want to dress in real life."

The luxury stylist pointed out how her "designs consistently focus on clean lines, flattering proportions and impeccable construction, which is why pieces like the Duchess' coat dress have such longevity."

© Getty The Princess of Wales arrives for her visit to Home-Start Oxford on October 9, 2025

However, there's more to it than simple silhouettes and clean style – it's all about the messaging. "Victoria Beckham has built her reputation on quiet confidence," the fashion expert explains. "Her tailoring never shouts, but it always commands attention through precision, fit and fabric choice. That restraint is what makes her work feel both contemporary and enduring."

Duchess Sophie's outfit is bang on-trend

Timeless and trendy are frequently used as opposites, but there are many occasions in which the two can actually overlap, especially when it comes to trends towards minimalistic dressing that rarely go out of style.

Angela explained: "In terms of current trends, this ensemble fits perfectly into fashion’s ongoing move towards elevated classics and textural dressing. Rich neutrals and investment outerwear are all key for the season, reflecting a wider shift away from disposable fashion and towards pieces that feel purposeful and lasting."