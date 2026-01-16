Princess Kate captured on camera driving herself to royal engagement

The Princess of Wales drove herself to her own royal engagement this week, it has emerged.

Kate, 44, hosted the World Cup-winning women's rugby squad for a celebratory reception at Windsor Castle on Thursday.

In a video circulating on social media, an eyewitness spotted Kate driving herself into the royal residence.

The Princess, wearing a red Alexander McQueen trouser suit, could be seen getting out of the driver's seat of her car as she made her way across the gravel and up the steps to the Castle.

The Waleses reside at Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park – conveniently just a 3.6 mile drive from the King's Berkshire residence.

While the royals often have a driver included in their entourage on their public engagements, they have been known to get behind the wheel themselves.

© Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace Kate hosted a reception for the World Cup winning squad

The late Queen Elizabeth II was often pictured behind the wheel of her Range Rover on her private estates. The late Prince Philip even turned chauffeur when he ferried then US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama to lunch at Windsor Castle during their visit to the UK in 2016.

© Getty Images Prince Philip driving the Obamas and the late Queen in 2016

Meanwhile, the King has developed a keen interest in eco-friendly transportation and has often been seen behind the wheel of an electric car or even some that have been powered by hydrogen.

The Prince of Wales famously borrowed his father's Aston Martin DB6 to drive his bride Kate down The Mall after their 2011 wedding. The car is powered by biodiesel made by a by-product of the cheese manufacturing process and wine unsuitable for human consumption.

© Getty William driving his bride down The Mall on their wedding day

And despite the eyes of the world's media upon him, Prince William effortlessly fitted Prince George's baby car seat into his vehicle before driving his wife and baby home for the first time outside the Lindo Wing in 2013.

© Getty William driving Kate and baby George home from the Lindo Wing in 2013

Many of the King's family members are also pictured driving themselves to the annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, including the likes of Mike and Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.