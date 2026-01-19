Zara Tindall looks so bronzed in shoulder-baring sundress

Zara Tindall has worn a number of epic sun-ready looks during her stint in Australia for the Magic Millions equestrian carnival this month, but her latest sundress may be her most down-to-earth, yet put-together, look of the trip.

The daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, made an appearance in an Instagram reel made by her husband, former England rugby star Mike Tindall, summing up their trip.

© Instagram Zara rocked a dress by Rails in a new Instagram reel with husband Mike and their pals Zara was seen wearing a lovely sundress, identified by Royal British Fashion on Instagram as the 'Selani Dress in Island Stripe' by Rails, a fashion brand that blends Californian comfort with European sophistication. The asymmetrical number featured a black and white print, as well as a cinched waistline and one-shoulder design. She added the brand's 'Alma' jacket and slung it over her shoulders for an extra chic touch and coordinated the ecru shade with her Aspinal of London 'Camera bag in Ivory Pebble'.

A stylist breaks down Zara's look "Zara's one-shoulder dress looks absolutely fab on her. It's simple, easy on the eye, and just interesting enough to catch attention without stealing the show," Sian Clarke of Styled by Sian, tells us. "The use of texture and woven fabric keeps it feeling relaxed and wearable, making it feel achievable for anyone who admires her style. It’s effortless, modern, and quietly confident." © Formula 1 via Getty Images Zara Tindall previously wore a one-shoulder dress at F1 Grand Prix Bahrain Keep scrolling for Sian's expert advice on styling a one-shoulder dress just like Zara. "Invest in a comfortable, well-fitting strapless bra or good-quality stick-ons. This makes all the difference," she says. If you're wearing a crossbody bag, make sure the strap follows the same diagonal line as the non-sleeved side of the dress. It keeps everything looking intentional. Opt for softer fabrics like cotton or linen. The angled neckline can feel quite strong on the female form, so movement and softness help balance the look beautifully. Add a drapey jacket or lightweight layer to soften the sharpness of the silhouette. Choose a print you genuinely love. Feeling good in it will instantly boost your confidence. Finish with earrings rather than a necklace. Necklaces can feel messy against an angled neckline, whereas earrings keep the look clean, effortless, and polished.

Zara's pretty in pink moment © Getty Images Magic Millions ambassador Zara chose a Rebecca Vallance dress The reel came after former Olympic equestrian Zara made an appearance at the Magic Millions Raceday at Gold Coast Turf Club on 17 January. The royal opted for a pretty pink moment in the form of the 'Kitsu' dress by one of her favourite designers (and rather aptly, an Australian designer), Rebecca Vallance.