Late Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg shines in 'non-traditional' maternity dress

Flora Vesterberg, the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, announced her pregnancy on 19 January in a heartwarming social media post, where she shared a picture of herself standing beside her husband of five years, Timothy Vesterberg.

The 31-year-old is known for her traditional, classically elegant style, often going for more understated and modern looks. With this picture, we got our first glimpse at her maternity style, and it seems that she's matching the very high bar set by the other British royals, namely the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex.

As identified by royal style blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, the relative of King Charles opted for her 'Clarisia' dress from Erdem, one of the Duchess of Edinburgh's go-to brands. The piece was a navy blue midi dress, with a white floral design, a belted waist and a flared skirt.

She looked stunning, with a pair of pearl earrings matching the pattern on her dress, as she gently rested her hand on her baby bump.

Her choice of dress aligns with a cultural shift in the way that celebrities and public figures have been approaching their maternity wear, according to Tania Leslau, HELLO! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor.

She explained: "In recent years, there’s been a noticeable shift in the maternity fashion landscape. Celebrities like Rihanna, Elsa Hosk, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski have embraced non-traditional maternitywear, choosing sleek, body-hugging, or luxe minimalist looks that celebrate rather than conceal the bump." Opting for a belted waist, Flora has hopped onto this trend, embracing rather than hiding the bump – and she looks incredibly chic doing it.

Flora Vesterberg's pregnancy announcement

The granddaughter of Princess Alexandra of Kent took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she and Timothy are set to welcome their first child together.

"Delighted to share that Timothy and I are expecting our first child. We're truly over the moon. Photographed by my father @ogilvylandscape xx," Flora wrote in the caption accompanying the sweet photo.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Car Timothy Vesterberg and Flora Vesterberg at the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo at Guards Polo Club on June 16, 2024

Her comment section was filled with fans and friends inundating the happy royal couple with sweet messages. Phillipa Lepley, Flora's wedding dress designer, wrote: "How exciting – many congratulations to you both. P x."

Flora and Timothy Vesterberg's love story

The couple met for the first time in Paris, having been introduced by their mutual friend, Alexander Danielsson, who was the best man at their 2021 wedding.

In an interview with Vogue in November 2025, Flora spoke about how the two crossed paths for the first time. She said: "I met Alexander whilst living in Paris for a Sotheby's internship. He studied with Timothy at the Stockholm School of Economics and eventually introduced us in London a few years later.

"The three of us then joined other Scandinavian friends in swimming in the Serpentine early on weekday mornings," the 31-year-old continued. "Timothy and I fell in love and became engaged within six months."