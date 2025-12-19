Queen Maxima's bridal white cape dress is a masterclass in styling monochrome in your 50s

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is one of the most eclectically dressed European royals, with her fashion sense typically leaning towards bolder colours and sculptural, fashion-forward silhouettes. However, most importantly, she always finds the perfect way to embody a classical regal elegance amid the excitement of her dressing.

For a visit to the Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology in Utrecht on Thursday, 18 December, when the centre was signing a partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency, she looked incredibly glamorous. As the namesake for the medical centre, it was of utmost importance for her to appear as a figure of leadership – and how better to do that than through her style?

Queen Máxima's outfit was gorgeous

Opting for a style that has now been claimed as signature by her daughter Princess Amalia, the 54-year-old donned a striking bridal white cape dress from Belgian designer Natan Couture, one of the designers she turns to the most.

© Getty Images Queen Maxima of The Netherlands visits the Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology on December 18, 2025 in Utrecht, Netherlands

She also opted for a bespoke hat from Philip Treacy that matched its colour perfectly, contrasting it with her nude pumps and cognac-coloured top-handle bag, which both allowed the strong white of the rest of the ensemble to pop perfectly.

As such a bright colour, the white, especially when it stands out so strongly, conveys an authority and confidence that perfectly serves the image of regal leadership that she should be embodying. Moreover, frequently symbolising purity, peace and new beginnings, it's the perfect colour to represent the beginning of a new partnership.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Maxima’s life story and royal marriage told in TV series

Queen Maxima's look is 'regal and contemporary'

Angela Kyte, a stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, spoke to HELLO! about her look, further telling us the reasons why it all comes together so nicely, both symbolically and visually.

"Queen Máxima's look is powerful because of its restraint," she begins. "The clean, architectural silhouette of the ivory coat dress creates instant authority, while the cape-like cut adds movement and drama without overwhelming her frame."

© Getty Images Queen Maxima of The Netherlands visits the Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology on December 18, 2025 in Utrecht, Netherlands

She continued: "It's a masterclass in modern royal dressing: sculptural and quietly confident. The simplicity allows the craftsmanship to do the talking, which is why the look feels both regal and contemporary."

Queen Maxima's striking colour contrast brings it all together

For Angela, the balance of the white and nude colours works because "they soften one another". She explains to us: "Crisp white can feel stark on its own, but when paired with warm nude or light tan accessories, it becomes more approachable and luxurious."

The accessories only elevate the ensemble; the fashion expert adds: "The tan heels and clutch ground the look, adding warmth and depth, while also elongating the silhouette visually."

How to style monochrome like Queen Maxima

According to the stylist, "block monochrome is one of the most sophisticated styling approaches because it relies on confidence rather than embellishment."

She asserts that if you pull it off, like the Dutch royal, it "creates impact through colour and shape rather than detail", noting that the "sweep of ivory gives the outfit a strong visual identity, making it memorable".

© Getty Images Queen Maxima of The Netherlands visits the Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology on December 18, 2025 in Utrecht, Netherlands

If you're in your 50s like Queen Máxima and looking for a classy and simple way to dress, then hopefully she's convinced you that monochrome might be the way to go!

Angela shared her top tips for styling a monochrome look with us, suggesting that you: