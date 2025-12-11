How to style satin in your 50s: Queen Maxima's top has a feathered detail that stole the show

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is one of the boldest dressers in Europe – the Dutch royal has developed a reputation for wearing the most vibrant colours and statement pieces that might be a little fashion-forward for many other European royals.

On Tuesday, 9 December, the 54-year-old brought out one of her most exciting ensembles of the season so far. She made an appearance at the Christmas Music Gala concert in Theater Chasse, fulfilling her role as honorary chairwoman of the foundation that organises the concert, and looked absolutely dazzling in the most beautiful statement top.

© Getty Images Queen Maxima at the Christmas Music Gala concert in Theater Chasse on December 9, 2025

Queen Máxima wore a deep blue satin top with a ruffle that cinched it at the waist, accentuating her figure. However, the most striking part of the unique piece was easily the feathered shoulder, which further elevated a top that was already unique thanks to its silhouette.

Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with over two decades of experience in the fashion industry, spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her take on the look, telling us why she thinks the ensemble works so well, and how you can draw inspiration from the Dutch Queen.

Queen Máxima's look is 'both regal and fashion forward'

The fashion expert explained how the material choice and unique silhouette transform what could be a simple look into something much more exciting: "Máxima's top stands out because it blends high-shine satin with couture-level feather detailing, a mix that feels both regal and fashion-forward.

"The asymmetric draping cinches the waist without bulk, while the feathered shoulder adds sculptural drama that instantly elevates an otherwise simple evening trouser look."

Shimmering satin styles can sometimes be difficult to style, as the shine can sometimes draw attention away from the rest of the outfit, but Queen Máxima pulls it off perfectly.

How to style statement pieces like Queen Máxima

Oriona also shared her advice with us on how you can pull off a satin top like the Dutch royal, explaining that they "look their best when paired with textures that balance the shine". She listed "tailored trousers, crepe skirts or sharply cut blazers" as her examples.

"Keeping accessories minimal lets the fabric do the talking," the stylist also advises, "while a clean neckline, soft waves or a sleek updo keeps the overall silhouette elegant rather than fussy."

Statement pieces like the 54-year-old's top can come off as excessive if styled incorrectly, but there's a trick to it. Fortunately, Oriona told us the best ways to pull them off in a way that looks glamorous rather than like the clothes are wearing you.

"The key is to let it lead," the fashion expert begins. "Máxima does this perfectly by grounding the top with straight-leg navy trousers and pared-back accessories, ensuring the feathered shoulder remains the visual focus.

"Other ways to style it include pairing it with a wide-leg tuxedo trousers for evening drama, a long column skirt for a red-carpet feel, or slim cigarette pants and pointed heels for a sharper, more contemporary look."

If you're keen to take some more direct inspiration from the stylish Dutch royal's feathered top, then, worry not – it's easy to keep them looking classy like Queen Máxima rather than garish or costume-like.

"Treat them as texture rather than decoration," Oriona advises. "When the rest of the outfit is sleek, minimal and impeccably cut, the feather detail reads directional and high-fashion rather than costume."