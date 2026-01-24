Zara Tindall is crowned queen of 'loud luxury' - 2026's boldest new trend

Zara Tindall spent the first part of January glowing up the Gold Coast, stepping out for the Magic Millions race event with her doting husband, Mike Tindall.

Princess Anne's daughter wore a plethora of dazzling new looks at the horse event, and we loved the way she used colour and fabulous glittering accessories. It nods to one of 2026's most prolific new trends, 'loud luxury'. It is systematically different to the royal ladies' regular choice of clothes, which features more subtle shades such as browns, greens, creams and navy blue.

© Getty Images Zara and Mike go to the Magic Millions event every year

What is 'loud luxury'?

© Getty Images Loud luxury is all about embracing 'look at me' colours "Since the start of the new year, it feels as if I’ve been exclusively writing about why bold maximalism is the hottest trend in 2026," Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Editor at H! Fashion, explains. "Social media scrollers and consumers are tired of the 'clean-girl' aesthetic, reasons being it's too curated, too unattainable and, quite honestly, too 'done'.

© Getty Images The trend is the opposite of the more understated, 'quiet luxury' look "Chaos is fashion's strongest currency, with nostalgic trends like Y2K style resonating with a Gen Z audience, in addition to dopamine dressing, a sartorial rebellion against the mundane. Regarding what to expect from the fad, my guess would be loud prints, irreverent slogans, dramatic silhouettes, clashing colourways and subversive styling," she explains. "Personally, I think the movement represents something larger than a trivial fashion trend," Tania muses. "It reflects a really interesting shift in the industry - and it feels like a soft protest against social media, conformity and influencerdom. Watch this space!" When trying to take on this trend, think loud, dominant colours, chunky jewels, and unique textures, from metallic foil to leather. Choosing items that are designed to be seen is key.

Zara's loud luxury outfits

© Getty Images Zara's pink lace dress was a pastel masterpiece Barbie pink lace Zara stunned in the 'Kitsu' dress by Rebecca Vallance, featuring elegant pink broderie anglaise cut in an elegant shirt silhouette. It had a floral trim neckline and cuffs, as well as a fitted bodice that cinched at the waist. The dazzling pastel shade looked terrific with her icy blonde hair.

Zara wore this navy blue dress by Rebecca Vallance, which had a glittery neckline and hem Glittering neckline Zara, 44, opted for a mini dress by Rebecca Vallance at an evening event. She chose the 'Nemy Bow mini dress', a navy blue piece that featured a figure-hugging, but structured, silhouette, with crystals along the pockets and around the neckline. She added a similarly bedazzled clutch and headband, which perfectly matched those aspects of the dress, really allowing the small but shiny details of the look to stand out most.



© Instagram Zara's pencil dress had sparkling floral accents Embellished pencil dress Choosing Rebecca Vallance once again, Zara looked glorious in the brand's 'Evolet' puff-sleeved midi dress in a deep blue colour. With a silhouette that hugged the waist and fell into a pencil shape, it was a modern, structured style that perfectly flattered her frame. The embellished detail at the neckline gave it a statement finish.