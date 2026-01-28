Queen Letizia puts 'contemporary' spin on heritage look – straight off the 2026 runways

Queen Letizia of Spain is one of the classiest dressers in Europe, loved for her blending of high-street with high fashion, and for donning more fashion-forward styles than one typically expects of a traditional European royal lady.

When she received a representation of the management team and designers participating in the 83rd edition of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid on 27 January, she looked absolutely fabulous in the most incredible tweed dress. Scroll down to see the best pictures of the Spanish Queen at the event…

1/ 4 © Getty Images The 53-year-old stunned in the most wonderful tweed dress, with a round neckline and a cinched waist that beautifully flattered her figure, as well as slight ruffles at the waist and hem for a little flair.

2/ 4 © Getty Images To accessorise, she opted for a simple pair of black heeled pumps, and small gold stud earrings, with a low-key makeup look and a touch of lip gloss to appear down-to-earth but elegant.

3/ 4 © Getty Images An expert take on Queen Letizia's look We spoke to Lauren Ramsay, HELLO! Fashion's Deputy Digital Editor, who explained to us why the look works so well: "It embodies her signature style, classic and refined, yet always with a fashion-forward edge." Our fashion expert asserted that "the silhouette is the standout feature here," explaining: "Rather than opting for a traditional tweed jacket or a midi-length skirt to go with it, she chose a dress with co-ordinating patterns on the top and second half to give the heritage fabric more of a contemporary feel".

4/ 4 © Europa Press via Getty Images Lauren also believes that it's a perfect pick for a Fashion Week-related event, especially this year. "Tweed has undergone a modern revival, with a younger generation embracing the fabric in fresh ways," she explains, "with Hailey Bieber's late-2025 mini-skirt and vest two-piece being a prime example". In the runway shows for the Spring/Summer 2026 season, designers have also been embracing the heritage pattern, she says: "Chanel (naturally), Dior and JW Anderson all reworked tweed in modern silhouettes, cementing its place as a key fashion-week fabric".

Expert tips for styling tweed

The fashion expert also shared her top tips for keeping tweed modern with styling, highlighting "balance". She explains: "Choose contemporary silhouettes with interesting proportions, like a cropper trench coat or a boxy leather jacket layered over a tweed dress." Footwear-wise, she suggests a "feminine ballet flat or a classic court shoe", like Queen Letiiza.

For different tweed pieces, there are different ways to keep them modern, according to Lauren. "For a classic tweed jacket, pair it with barrel-leg jeans and loafers for a cool, off-duty feel," she explains.

"Meanwhile, a tweed skirt also works effortlessly with a simple tucked-in white T-shirt and lashings of jewellery. The trick is to let tweed be the focal point - keep the rest of the look interesting, but not overpowering, as the fabric itself is already rich in texture," Lauren concludes.