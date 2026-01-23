Queen Mary and King Frederik issue update about Crown Prince Christian's future role

King Frederik and Queen Mary shared a significant update about Crown Prince Christian's future on Friday.

The Danish royal palace announced in a statement that Frederik's heir, 20, will begin a new chapter in his military training this summer.

It read: "Following the completion of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince's lieutenant's training in June 2026, the Crown Prince will serve with the Royal Life Guards.

"The Crown Prince's service with the Royal Life Guard will be as a platoon commander for conscripted privates on call-up duty in August 2026 at the Guard Barracks in Høvelte."

Høvelte is located approximately 16 miles north of Copenhagen, just a 30-minute drive from the royal family's main royal residence, Amalienborg Palace, in Copenhagen.

While the Royal Life Guards are most associated with the uniformed guards placed outside Amalienborg Palace, according to Danish publication, BILLED-BLADET, Christian will not be standing guard at any of the royal residences.

© Getty Crown Prince Christian began his lieutenant's training last summer

Before taking up lieutenant's training last August, the Crown Prince completed military training with the Guard Hussar Regiment at the barracks in May, having undertaken the traditional "REX-tour," an intense four-day exercise.

The exercise is divided into two parts of 48 hours, with cadets first taking part in contingency and guarding, where they are deployed at short notice. The second part sees them focus on task solving under difficult conditions.

Sleep and food are limited during the exercise, with cadets also carrying around 25 to 30kg of equipment while patrolling around 31 miles in 36 hours. Christian and his fellow comrades were also tested in a realistic battlefield setting during the final exercise.

© Kongehuset Prince Christian took part in a training flight with an F16 aircraft last October

Before embarking on his military conscription, the Crown Prince spent part of his gap year working on a farm and undertaking conservation work in East Africa for three months.

He is following in his father's footsteps, who undertook his own working visits in his youth – Mongolia in 1986 and a vineyard in California in 1989.

© Getty Christian will one day be King of Denmark

King Frederik also completed military training in all three services, including training as a frogman in the naval elite special operations forces, Frømandskorpset, where he earned the nickname "Pingo".

Crown Prince Christian has slowly been introduced to public life as a future monarch, including attending Parliament and being able to act as regent when his father is abroad or unable to fulfil his duties.