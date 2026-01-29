Queen Camilla makes a statement in velvet – straight from her wedding dress designer

Queen Camilla was the image of classical royal elegance on Wednesday, 28 January, when she appeared alongside her husband, King Charles, to support him at the premiere for his new documentary in partnership with Prime Video: Finding Harmony: A King's Vision.
Beaming as she stood by her husband and greeted guests at the Windsor Castle reception, the 78-year-old looked truly radiant in one of her most opulent-looking gowns to date. Scroll down to see the best pictures of Queen Camilla at the premiere of King Charles' new documentary here…
Queen Camilla opted for a gorgeously sumptuous velvet green dress, with a lighter green print featuring a starry pattern, designed by Anna Valentine, which she was first seen wearing in 2023, when attending a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate British East and South-East Asian communities shortly after Lunar New Year.
To accessorise, she opted for some of her staple pieces of jewellery: her vintage Alhambra gold bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels, and her ring from the Royal Collection Trust. She rounded it all off with a pair of black heeled pumps in a soft black suede that co-ordinated beautifully with the texture of her velvet dress.
Queen Camilla has a long history with Anna Valentine
Anna Valentine, the designer behind the Queen Consort's beautiful statement gown, is often credited for being the driving force behind her evolving image and style. In 2005, she provided Queen Camilla with a wedding dress for her nuptials to King Charles.
Speaking to The Telegraph at the time, she said: "The wedding outfits were particularly challenging because of the media attention. It stands out for me because it was a job where I thought, 'What are we going to do that says the right thing?' We approached it simply by having lots of conversations about what would look right, and feel soft and understated. It wasn’t trying to be too out there."
How to style velvet like Queen Camilla – and more
We spoke to Orion Scott, HELLO! Fashion's Style Editor, who shared her top tips on how to style a velvet dress like Queen Camilla, and the material is a lot more versatile than people give it credit for!
"Despite what you might think, velvet isn't just limited to the festive months! When styled right, it's perfect for all year round," she explains.
Our fashion expert continued: "Whether it's a simple LBD paired with sheer tights and kitten heels for wine night with the girls, a set of tailored trousers and a crisp button-up shirt, or even a boxy blazer, velvet and its regal texture will instantly elevate any ensemble.
"The key to styling the high density material is all in the accessories. Chunky necklaces and bangles work well as they add structure, while a simple belt can add shape to a draped dress," Orion concludes. "Don't be afraid to clash materials, velvet works well with almost every other fabric, especially sheer and silky satin options."