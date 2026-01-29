Queen Camilla makes a statement in velvet – straight from her wedding dress designer

We spoke to Orion Scott, HELLO! Fashion's Style Editor, who shared her top tips on how to style a velvet dress like Queen Camilla, and the material is a lot more versatile than people give it credit for!

"Despite what you might think, velvet isn't just limited to the festive months! When styled right, it's perfect for all year round," she explains.

Our fashion expert continued: "Whether it's a simple LBD paired with sheer tights and kitten heels for wine night with the girls, a set of tailored trousers and a crisp button-up shirt, or even a boxy blazer, velvet and its regal texture will instantly elevate any ensemble.

"The key to styling the high density material is all in the accessories. Chunky necklaces and bangles work well as they add structure, while a simple belt can add shape to a draped dress," Orion concludes. "Don't be afraid to clash materials, velvet works well with almost every other fabric, especially sheer and silky satin options."