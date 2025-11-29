Queen Camilla just wore King Charles' 27-year-old velvet robe - and nobody noticed

The Queen Consort and her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Edinburgh, attended the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner together on Thursday, 27 November, as both British royals hold honorary titles from the Rifles.

For the occasion, Queen Camilla looked absolutely dazzling – the dinner only takes place once every two years, so it was especially vital for her to look as regal as she possibly could for the occasion, dressing appropriately to honour both her role in the occasion and the people whom it celebrates.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla attends the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner on November 27, 2025 in London, England

As identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily, she wore a beautiful red velvet gown from Fiona Clare, who has become one of the Queen Consort's go-to designers for her elegant eveningwear.

However, the star of the show was undeniably the robe she layered over the dress: a Yahya Couture robe that was given to King Charles during his 1998 visit to Saudi Arabia.

The embroidered robe, known as a Daqlah, came in its traditional cut, as it opens down the front and extends to floor-length, with intricate silver threadwork creating a pattern across the front.

With its midnight blue colour, the Daqlah created a strong contrast against the bold, deep red hue of the gown, increasing the visual interest for the striking ensemble.

Queen Camilla's outfit is a 'standout example' of royal style

Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, spoke to HELLO! about the look, calling it a "standout example of how heritage pieces can be reinterpreted through a modern, fashion-forward lens".

"The deep red velvet gown already carries a rich, wintery opulence, but it’s the Daqlah that transforms the outfit into something truly meaningful," she added. "This traditional Saudi robe, gifted to the then Prince of Wales in 1998, brings with it layers of cultural exchange and personal history."

The expert stylist pointed out that the "intricate embroidery and sweeping silhouette" align with the rise of maximalist outerwear that is trending in autumn and winter fashion this year.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla arrives to attend the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner on November 27, 2025 in London, England

"Statement coats with storytelling, texture and global influence are dominating the runways at the moment," Angela continued.

As for the cohesive styling, the fashion expert explained that the "harmony between the coat's dark palette and the warmth of the red velvet" is what brings the look together.

"The contrast feels luxurious rather than heavy, aligning perfectly with the season’s interest in deep jewel tones and tactile fabrics," she concludes.