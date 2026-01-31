Carole Middleton crowned the most glamorous royal granny at 71

The Princess of Wales's lookalike mother, Carole Middleton, turns 71 today, and we think she is the poster girl for sophisticated grandmothers everywhere. The stunning mother-of-three, who has a huge brood of seven grandchildren, never fails to make a statement with her wardrobe. Above all, she loves colour, which can really work wonders as we get older.

"As we age, it becomes more important to embrace bolder and brighter colours," fashion journalist and stylist Julie Player explains. "Neutral shades like grey and beige are dull and lifeless. Avoid wearing anything that’s the colour of an old flannel! Classic clothes in neutral colours are essential for building a wearable capsule wardrobe, but add some personality with pops of vibrant colour."

© Getty Carole enjoys wearing pastel colours, which makes her complexion glow

Carole demonstrated this perfectly at Royal Ascot 2025. The brunette looked dazzling in a butter-yellow lace dress for the occasion from the royally loved brand ME+EM. The midi style was bright in tone and featured a striking cord-embroidered trim.

© James Whatling Carole looked beautiful in her ME+EM dress

A few months later, when she attended her eldest daughter Kate's highly anticipated annual Christmas carol concert, Carole opted for a bold coat by the House of Bruar, which featured a green and blue checked tartan pattern. She carried a clutch from Emmy London and wore a pair of matching navy suede heels to match in the same cobalt hue.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Carole arriving at the Together at Christmas Carol Service last year

At Wimbledon in 2025, Carole was photographed arriving at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club wearing a toffee-toned striped dress by Beulah London, which featured a collared neckline, long sleeves, and a button-down front.

© Getty Carole wore a Beulah London striped dress at Wimbledon

She made a subtle tweak to the dress, removing the accompanying striped belt to suit her personal taste.

Carole's hair

Many women feel they should embrace short hair as they age, but Carole has always stuck with her voluminous long bob and warm brown tone with honey highlights. "Although hair does age just like our skin, it can be kept in wonderful condition and look full of lustre and vibrancy as we age," hairstylist Paul Windle of elite salon Windle London in Covent Garden, told us.

© Getty Carole has a glorious mane of thick hair

It seems that Carole's neatly-cut style, complete with fringe, is a great anti-ageing hack, too. "A good cut is essential and can make such a difference to the shape and texture of the hair, making it more flattering and in better condition with regular cuts," adds Paul.

Carole's makeup

Carole often sports a tanned complexion, as well as defined brows and a pop of blusher and highlighter on the apples of her cheeks.

© Getty Images Carole sports glam yet subtle makeup

She also favours dark eyeshadow and liner, always giving an ultra-glamorous, wide-eyed look.