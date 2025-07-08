Carole Middleton makes tweak to tailored look daughter Kate wore first

Though the Princess of Wales is yet to attend the Wimbledon tennis tournament this year, her parents flew the flag for the Middleton family on Monday.

Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, 70, was seen arriving at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club wearing a look that seemed to have taken inspiration from her eldest daughter.

© WireImage Carole rocked the 'Helena Toffee Stripe' dress by Beulah London which featured a collared neckline, long sleeves, and a button-down front. She made a subtle tweak to the dress, removing the accompanying striped belt to suit her personal taste.





© Getty The dress featured the same striped design in a tan and cream hue as the Ralph Lauren 'Capri' shirt that Kate wore last week when she stepped out in Essex to visit Colchester Hospital.



© WireImage Accessorising her look, Carole added a pair of open sandals, the 'May' style by Emmy London, and carried the 'Cartmel' bag by Osprey in a lovely light leather. Rounding off her look for a day at the tennis was a pair of sunglasses – the '5414 Butterfly Sunglasses in Dark Tortoise & Beige' style from Chanel, to be exact. Her brunette hair was worn in a straight bob, and her minimal makeup look featured a pink lip.

© WireImage Having arrived in style, Carole and Michael took their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court alongside comedian Michael McIntyre, tennis legend Roger Federer, and sports broadcaster Gabby Logan.



© Karwai Tang Carole's Wimbledon chic Carole has been spotted at Wimbledon for many years, including in 2011, just three months after her daughter's royal wedding. Last year, Carole Middleton attended day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships wearing a lovely floral dress. The Cefinn number was paired with a cropped white blazer with boxy shoulders and a pair of funky yellow sunglasses.

© Getty A week later, she was seen in the Royal Box rocking a V-neck ME + EM dress teamed with a raffia bag and brown suede heels.



© Max Mumby Carole's summer outings Carole's day at Wimbledon is the second high-profile sporting event in her diary this season. She attended Royal Ascot along with her daughter-in-law Alizee Thevenet She was the picture of grace in a lemon yellow ME + EM dress in a flattering lace cut. The dress featured a keyhole neckline and a tiered skirt.

© WireImage It was teamed with a flower-adorned hat and off-white suede pumps.