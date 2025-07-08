Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Carole Middleton makes tweak to tailored look daughter Kate wore first
Carole Middleton side on in blue dress and hat© Getty

The Princess of Wales' mother attended day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
29 minutes ago
Though the Princess of Wales is yet to attend the Wimbledon tennis tournament this year, her parents flew the flag for the Middleton family on Monday.

Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, 70, was seen arriving at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club wearing a look that seemed to have taken inspiration from her eldest daughter.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton attend day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2025 in London, England© WireImage

Carole rocked the 'Helena Toffee Stripe' dress by Beulah London which featured a collared neckline, long sleeves, and a button-down front. She made a subtle tweak to the dress, removing the accompanying striped belt to suit her personal taste.

Kate smiles during a visit to see the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital© Getty

The dress featured the same striped design in a tan and cream hue as the Ralph Lauren 'Capri' shirt that Kate wore last week when she stepped out in Essex to visit Colchester Hospital.

Carole Middleton wearing striped shirt dress © WireImage

Accessorising her look, Carole added a pair of open sandals, the 'May' style by Emmy London, and carried the 'Cartmel' bag by Osprey in a lovely light leather.

Rounding off her look for a day at the tennis was a pair of sunglasses – the '5414 Butterfly Sunglasses in Dark Tortoise & Beige' style from Chanel, to be exact. Her brunette hair was worn in a straight bob, and her minimal makeup look featured a pink lip.

Carole Middleton kissing Duchess of Gloucester in royal box© WireImage

Having arrived in style, Carole and Michael took their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court alongside comedian Michael McIntyre, tennis legend Roger Federer, and sports broadcaster Gabby Logan.

Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton attend day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club © Karwai Tang

Carole's Wimbledon chic

Carole has been spotted at Wimbledon for many years, including in 2011, just three months after her daughter's royal wedding.

Last year, Carole Middleton attended day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships wearing a lovely floral dress. The Cefinn number was paired with a cropped white blazer with boxy shoulders and a pair of funky yellow sunglasses.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton © Getty

A week later, she was seen in the Royal Box rocking a V-neck ME + EM dress teamed with a raffia bag and brown suede heels.

Alizee Thevenet & Carole Middleton attend day 2 of Royal Ascot© Max Mumby

Carole's summer outings

Carole's day at Wimbledon is the second high-profile sporting event in her diary this season. She attended Royal Ascot along with her daughter-in-law Alizee Thevenet

She was the picture of grace in a lemon yellow ME + EM dress in a flattering lace cut. The dress featured a keyhole neckline and a tiered skirt.

Carole Middleton attends day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2025 in Ascot, England© WireImage

It was teamed with a flower-adorned hat and off-white suede pumps.

