Carole Middleton's Wimbledon V-neck floral dress is a 2025 Grand Slam

Carole Middleton has had just as many show-stopping Wimbledon-style moments as her daughter, the Princess of Wales; we're calling it!

The tennis-mad mother-of-three always frequents the world's most prolific tournament, and we just love the fabulous outfits she has worn over the years as she has graced the Royal Box.

One look that has been etched in our memories is pretty recent. Last year, the 70-year-old looked dreamy in a gorgeous floral dress.

© Getty Carole Middleton looked stunning in her ME+EM dress

Kate's stylish mother brought the sunshine to a rather wet day in SW19, rocking a silk and cotton maxi dress from royally-loved brand, ME+EM. The fun and flattering style featured an ultra-flattering V-neckline, and the gorgeous fabric flowed perfectly as she moved. We loved the bursts of lime-green blooms, which gave a gentle nod to the overall tennis vibe.

The radiant mother-of-three looked radiant as she accessorised her look with a chequered blazer and a pair of heels from Emmy London. We also loved her raffia bag and sunny shades, too.

© Karwai Tang Carole's floral dress was timeless

You may think that floral dresses are pretty generic, but they are really not! They are timeless, and although more sought-after during the summer months, the blooming lovely print can be worn in the winter too; just layer up and you've got yourself a chintzy look that is bang on trend. In 2025, we've seen all types of florals on the catwalks and emblazoned on high street threads - from vibrant graphic prints to antique-style motifs.

Carole's butter-yellow moment

We last saw Michael Middleton's wife last month as she graced the Royal Ascot racecourse. The brunette beauty looked impeccably stylish as she arrived at the famous horse racing event, amid the news that her daughter, Princess Kate, had pulled out of attending.

© James Whatling Carole Middleton pictured attending day one of Royal Ascot 2025

Looking dazzling in butter yellow - the colour of the year - the mother-of-three donned a beautiful lace dress for the occasion, which once again was by ME+EM. Pippa Middleton's mother wore the brand's 'Two Tone Lace-Blend Midi Dress', which is part of the brand's current season and costs £325.

© Max Mumby Carole with her daughter-in-law Alizee Thevenet at Ascot

The website described the intricately laced style as: "Combining opaque and sheer finishes, this midi dress is made from lace with a peach sorbet base and yellow cord-embroidered trims."