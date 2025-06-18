Carole Middleton is the Queen of Ascot 2025 wearing £325 butter yellow lace dress

Carole Middleton, the mother of the Princess of Wales, looked impeccably stylish as she arrived at Royal Ascot 2025, amid news her daughter, the Princess of Wales had pulled out of attending as she continues to find the right balance following her battle with cancer.

Looking dazzling in butter yellow - the colour of the year - the mother-of-three donned a beautiful lace dress for the occasion, which was by royal favourite brand ME+EM.

The wife of Michael wore the brand's 'Two Tone Lace-Blend Midi Dress', which is part of the brand's current season and costs £325. The website says of the intricately laced style: "Combining opaque and sheer finishes, this midi dress is made from lace with a peach sorbet base and yellow cord-embroidered trims. The body is lined with a peach underlayer for an appropriate amount of coverage and added outfit-building ease with other pieces across our collection in the same shade."

© James Whatling Carole Middleton attends day two of Royal Ascot

Widely regarded as the 'It' shade for fashion fans, Butter Yellow has been growing in popularity all year.

'Two Tone Lace-Blend Midi Dress', £325, ME+EM

According to the experts over at Google, the search term ‘butter yellow’ has risen 82% since the start of 2025, officially making it the hottest summer colourway.

© WireImage Carole looked so glam in her ME +EM dress

Colour expert Marina from Image by Mantis spilt the beans on why butter yellow is the colour we should all be wearing, particularly as the weather gets warmer.

Telling HELLO!, she explained: "It symbolises happiness, hope and energy. It is the most uplifting of colours. The colour yellow is very powerful in that it stimulates brain activity and mental alertness more than any other colour.

Kate and Pippa's butter yellow moment

Carole's daughter Kate donned the shade back in 2012, when she attended the biennial Order of the Thistle Service at the Thistle Chapel in St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland. The mother-of-three wore a lovely butter yellow coat dress, with a hem that looked as if it was designed just above the knee. The pretty tone ensured she stood out from the crowd and went expertly with her brunette tresses.

© Getty Images, Getty Kate wearing a butter yellow dress in 2012

Pippa Middleton has also been seen in the sunny yet neutral shade.

© GC Images Pippa at Wimbledon in 2019

Back in 2019, she flew the flag for stylish attire at Wimbledon. The wife of James Matthews's subtle yellow midi wrap dress by Ganni looked incredible. As she took her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court, she oozed summer vibes in the yellow and floral frock, which featured a daringly high side split, V-neckline, narrow waist belt, and cropped sleeves.