Princess Beatrice surprises in very familiar schoolgirl look for girls' brunch

Princess Beatrice is bringing school uniform chic back. The 35-year-old royal attended Poppy Delevingne's Della Vite Valentine's lunch in London on Thursday in a modest look that wouldn't have looked out of place in assembly – a preppy vibe first pioneered by Princess Kate.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter mingled with a host of famous faces and socialites at model Poppy's special brunch, hosted at The Ivy Chelsea Garden. Her modest look was comprised of a grey Zara sweater vest, layered over a crisp white shirt.

© Dave Benett/Getty Princess Beatrice was bringing schoolgirl chic back in a preppy sweater vest and a grey wool skirt

She donned a contrasting, darker grey wool skirt that fell to the ankle in soft pleats, opaque black tights, and gold buckle embellished loafers.

Beatrice wore her auburn locks down loose in natural, tousled waves and opted for minimal makeup to complement her prim and preppy ensemble.

If you think Princess Bea's look is familiar, you'd be right. The ensemble was very similar to the Princess of Wales' outfit for an engagement in Bracknell last October.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Beatrice's look was reminiscent of Princess Kate's grey sweater vest and wool trouser combo for a Bracknell engagement last October

Princess Kate was pictured in a grey knitted sweater vest and white shirt combo when she visited a centre supporting Ukrainian families who have settled in the area.

She teamed her vest with a pair of darker grey wool trousers for her royal engagement, which saw her visiting Vsi Razom Community Hub and packing donations of essential items such as food, clothes and toiletries alongside young Ukranians.

© Dave Benett/Getty The eldest York daughter attended Poppy Delevingne's Della Vite Valentine's Lunch at The Ivy Chelsea Garden

As for Princess Beatrice, she has actively upped her sartorial game in recent years after signing stylist Olivia Buckingham, who has helped the royal carve out her own style identity.

Moving away from ditsy florals and eye-catching jewel tones, Beatrice now seamlessly blends high street brands like Zara and H&M with designer items and It girl labels like Saloni and The Vampire’s Wife.

© Dave Benett/Getty Princess Beatrice (pictured with Pixie Geldof and Dean Piper) was in high spirits at the event

One of our favourite looks to date from the eldest York daughter has to be her appearance at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's wedding banquet alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice looked breathtaking in a ruffletastic, baby blue Needle & Thread number from the afternoon ceremony before changing into a blush Reem Acra embellished gown for the evening reception.

