Meghan Markle's maternity wardrobe on the royal tour: Every single outfit!

Meghan Markle’s maternity wardrobe on the royal tour: Every single outfit!
Meghan Markle’s maternity wardrobe on the royal tour: Every single outfit!

Meghan Markle maternity dress by Roksanda
Photo: © Getty Images

All eyes are on the Duchess of Sussex as she travels around Australia on a 16-day autumn tour with her husband, Prince Harry. The 37-year-old, who is pregnant with her first child, has looked beautiful on every single occasion, from hanging out with koala bears to visiting state officials and greeting royal well-wishers, proving this mama-to-be knows how to dress for every occasion. Wearing a mix of Australian, British and American designers, Meghan shows off her effortless style, all while showing the smallest sign of a baby bump. We’ve got plenty more appearances to come, but for now, check out ALL of the outfits she has worn so far Down Under…

 

Where is Meghan (above)?

Visit to Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney, Australia

Who is the Duchess wearing?

Showing off her growing baby bump in a Roksanda Athena pleated dress, the 37-year-old added a pair of Stuart Weitzman Legend suede shoes and jewellery by Birks.

Meghan Markle maternity maxi dress by Martin Grant
Photo: © Rex

Where is Meghan:

Visit to One Wave on Bondi Beach, Australia

Who is the Duchess wearing?

Doesn’t the Duchess look stunning in her Martin Grant striped maxi dress?! Pairing the boho dress with a pair of Castaners Carina espadrilles, she was ready for a hand-in-hand stroll on the beach with her love.

Meghan Markle maternity wearing flat shoes
Photo: © Getty Images

Where is Meghan?

On a visit to Melbourne Beach, Australia

Who is the Duchess wearing?

Meghan decided on a Club Monaco dress for the occasion which she teamed with a pair of black suede pointed toe flats by Rothys, which are eco friendly.

Meghan Markle wearing Gucci bag
Photo: © Getty Images

Where is Meghan?

Public walkabout in Melbourne, Australia

Who is the Duchess wearing?

Meghan opted for a Dion Lee dress to meet well wishers in Melbourne, which she teamed with her new favourite Martin Trench coat and completed the look with a Gucci Sylvie bag - swoon.

Meghan Markle wearing J.Crew boots and Serena Williams blazer
Photo: © Rex

Where is Meghan?

Arriving at Dubbo airport, Australia

Who is the Duchess wearing?

All eyes were on Meghan’s oversize blazer which was part of her friend Serena Williams’s fashion collection. She teamed it with a pair of black Harriet jeans by Outland Denim, a white shirt from Maison Kusune and added various pieces of stylish jewellery.

meghan-markle-brandon-maxwell-dress
Photo: © Getty Images

Where is Meghan?

A reception hosted by the Governer-General at Admiralty House, Australia

Who is the Duchess wearing?

Meghan chose a khaki green dress from one of her favourite American designers, Brandon Maxwell, and teamed it with a pair of earrings and a bracelet once owned by the late Princess Diana. To complete her look, she opted for a pair of Tamara Melon Rebel 101 shoes.

Meghan Markle maternity trench coat by Martin Grant
Photo: © Getty Images

Where is Meghan?

En route to a rehearsal of Spirit 2018 by the Bangarra Dance Theatre at the Sydney Opera House, Australia.

Who is the Duchess wearing?

The outfit is exactly the same, but Meghan kept the chill at bay thanks to a belted trench coat by Martin Grant, an Aussie-born designer. She styled the coat by rolling up the sleeves and keeping it loose.

Meghan Markle maternity dress Karen Gee
Photo: © Getty Images

Where is Meghan?

An official welcome ceremony at Admiralty House, Australia,

Who is the Duchess wearing?

Local Australian designer Karen Gee. The mum-of-five is well known in Australia and launched her label in 2013. Meghan paired the ‘Blessed’ dress with a pair of pointy court shoes by Stuart Weitzman and added Princess Diana’s butterfly earrings and pretty bangle.

 

