Island chic! Meghan Markle wears bold pom-pom maxi dress as she greets locals in Fiji The mum-to-be looked gorgeous in this bold colour, don't you think?

The Duchess of Sussex has paid a visit to the University of the South Pacific to meet with students studying subjects from agriculture to women's development. Dressed in Figue's 'Frederica' Printed Ruffle Dress and her comfy Castañer wedges, the mum-to-be looked radiant in the bold pink shade. The 37-year-old also kept her jewellery to a minimum, opting for just her usual rings and a selection of fine gold bangles. She actually changed up her usual hairstyle, too - choosing a twisted updo we don't often see her in - pinning local flowers into the style. How gorgeous!

Mehgan's dress sells on Net-A-Porter for £1650

READ NEXT: Why the Queen wore a tiara during Fiji visit and Meghan Markle didn't

Meghan also teamed her outfit with a beautiful clutch bag, which is actually thought to be a document folder covered in traditional Fijian masi art. Isn't it stunning? It was a big day for the Duchess as the event was streamed to a number of the university's campuses throughout the Pacific region, and she addressed the crowd with a few words, as did the Duke. If she was feeling nervous, she didn't let it show, and was all smiles as she waved to royal well-wishers.

RELATED: Duchess Meghan dazzles in her first royal gown for Fiji state reception

Loading the player...

This latest outfit marks the continuation of a stylish week for Meghan. For the State Dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, the Duchess opted for a show-stopping Safiyaa blue dress which is actually the first gown she's worn since officially becoming a royal. A cape sleeved design, the dress was floor-length and looked exceptional on her.

Her beautiful clutch bag

READ MORE: See the £750 a night hotel where Prince Harry and Meghan are staying in Fiji

Following the University visit, the Duke and Duchess went separate ways - Harry met with school children while attending the unveiling of The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy Project while his wife attended a morning tea at the British High Commissioner's Residence. The tea was arranged to showcase women's organisations which operate throughout Fiji. As a champion for women's rights, these initiatives were no doubt particularly close to Meghan's heart.

Last, but not least, Meghan ended the day with a visit to Suva Market to meet some of the female vendors who have been involved in the UN Women's project 'Markets for Change'.