Duchess Meghan dazzles in her first royal gown for Fiji state reception Just. Beautiful.

The Duchess of Sussex has stepped out to attend a state reception in Fiji in a true show-stopper – her first ever royal gown! Wow. The mum-to-be looked incredible for the formal dinner, hosted by the President of Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel where the royal couple are staying. Her full-length light blue frock is by designer SAFiYAA, and features a gorgeous cape silhouette. The beautiful shade is in fact thought to be a nod to the nation, with one guest noting the gown was clearly 'Fijian Blue, - a tribute to her hosts. Meghan wore her dark hair long and loose and accessorised with beautiful diamond drop-earrings.

Harry and Meghan arriving at the state reception

The formal occasion marks the end of the pair's first day on the South Pacific island, where they have enjoyed events including an official welcome ceremony and a short private meeting with the President. For their arrival, Meghan this time opted for a custom dress by Australian brand Zimmermann, loved by style bloggers and celebrities for its feminine, floaty designs. Duchess Kate has also been known to wear the designer, choosing a pretty broderie anglaise midi dress for her tour of Australia in 2014.

Meghan opts for stylish diamond earrings for the occasion

Meghan and Harry's trip to Fiji is particularly special in that it mirrors one made by The Queen and Prince Phillip in 1953 after her coronation, when they also attended a very similar welcome ceremony at Albert Park. Sweetly, Meghan chose to wear the earrings gifted to her by the Queen for her arrival in the country, showing off the pretty pearl and diamond studs by tucking her hair behind her ears. She also paid tribute to her father-in-law Prince Charles by wearing the sparkling tennis bracelet he gave her ahead of the royal wedding – so adorable!

Meghan's bump is bumping along nicely

The royal couple will spend three days in Fiji, attending a number of formal events as well as meeting local people who are making a difference in the community. While Meghan recently took some well-earned rest during the first leg of their tour in Australia, she is thought to be back to her full schedule and planning to attend all engagements. But which designer will she wear next…

