Duchess Meghan shines in white gown and Princess Diana's jewels at welcome reception in Tonga The Duke and Duchess continue their tour of the South Pacific after leaving Fiji

The Duchess of Sussex looked sensational on her first official engagement in Tonga with her husband Prince Harry. Following a wonderful visit to Australia and Fiji, the royal couple were all smiles as they arrived at Consular House in central Nuku'alofa for a private audience with His Majesty King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau-u. Meghan, who is expecting her first child, was radiant in a floor-length white gown by New York designer Theia. The beautiful dress featured sparkling shoulder details, and the former actress teamed it with a stunning ring from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's collection - which looks to be the same aquamarine piece she wore for her royal wedding reception.

Meghan and Harry almost mirrored their royal wedding night as they stepped out for the event, with Harry in a smart tuxedo and Meghan in her stunning white gown

The Duke and Duchess looked quite the glamorous couple as they arrived at the welcome event. After their audience with the country's monarchs, Meghan and Harry are to enjoy an official reception and dinner, followed by some traditional Tongan entertainment.

Meghan once again slightly changed her hairstyle at the engagement, wearing her brunette locks in a higher bun than her usual low chignon. She also wore her favourite Aquazzura Deneuve heels, which she often chooses for formal engagements. The royal went for a classic makeup look, accentuating her eyes with a smoky eyeshadow and mascara and wearing a sweep of blush on her cheeks. Her clutch bag is by Givenchy, and earrings by Birks.

Meghan wore her hair in a higher updo than usual

Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess were welcomed at Fua'amotu Airport by Her Royal Highness The Princess Angelika Latufuipeka. It has been a busy few days for the royal couple as they made several visits during their stay in Fiji. They did manage to grab a little rest on Wednesday afternoon however; HELLO! can confirm that Meghan and Harry spent their final evening in Fiji at a private island.

