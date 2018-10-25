Meghan Markle is a green goddess as she attends welcome ceremony at Nadi Airport The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Nadi, Western Figi, on Thursday morning

On Thursday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Nadi, Western Figi, where they were greeted to a very colourful welcome ceremony at the airport. Looking as stylish as ever for the morning engagement, Meghan opted to wear a forest green shift dress by Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu, which she teamed with heels, which appear to be her black suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. Her hair was worn down in a bouncy blowdry, and she accessorised her look with a pair of statement gold drop earrings and a black clutch. The special event saw Prince Harry and Meghan unveil a new statue which commemorated British-Fijian soldier Sergent Talaisai Labalaba, who lost his life in the 1972 Battle of Mirbat. The royal couple were also joined by the President of Fiji, as well as senior representatives from the government and Armed Forces, while locals gathered around hoping to catch a glimpse of them.

Meghan Markle looked stunning in a green Jason Wu forest green shift dress

It has been an action-packed week for Harry and Meghan, who have certainly managed to fit a lot into their schedule. On Wednesday, the couple spent a lot of the day apart for solo appearances. Harry met with a number of Fijian war veterans for his first morning stop, also laying a wreath to pay his respects at the Fiji War Memorial. Later, he joined his wife at the University of the South Pacific to meet students and make a speech – Meghan also gave her first royal speech by saying a few words. They then went their separate ways again, with Harry heading to a forest site to unveil the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy Project, and Meghan going to hear more about a UN Women's project, 'Markets for Change' at two separate engagements. The visit was cut short, however, due to unexpectedly large crowds. The Duchess left after around seven minutes, rather than the scheduled quarter of an hour.

Prince Harry and Meghan attended a welcome ceremony at Nadi airport on Thursday morning

On Tuesday, meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess attended a state reception at Fiji, which saw Meghan step out in her first royal gown. Meghan wore a full-length light blue frock by designer SAFiYAA, which featured a cape silhouette, while the colour choice paid tribute to the nation, with one guest noting the gown was clearly 'Fijian Blue". Meghan, who is four months pregnant, was advised to take things easy at the start of the week after a busy weekend and late night at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. This saw Harry attend several engagements alone during the beginning of the week.

