When royals wear jeans – see Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and others rocking off-duty denim

View Galleries
-
Every time Kate Middleton and other royals have borrowed the Queen's jewellery
-
See the Christmas cards the royal families have sent this year
-
When the royals are overcome with emotion in public – see photos of Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more
-
When the royal family get the giggles – see the best photos
-
Meghan Markle and baby bump celebrate Christmas early at London care home – all the pictures
With exactly one week to go before Christmas, the Duchess of Sussex got into the festive spirit as she paid a visit to nursing and care home...