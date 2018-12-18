17 Photos | Fashion

When royals wear jeans – see Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and others rocking off-duty denim

meghan markle wearing ripped jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
Jeans are a staple in every woman's wardrobe and royal ladies have proved they are no different. While nothing turns heads like a bespoke designer gown, Europe's royal women know the key to looking good when they're off-duty is a pair of fabulous jeans. The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Diana back in the day have all been known to rock a pair of fashion-forward jeans.

And in mid December 2018, the Cambridges surprised by posing in their most casual Christmas portrait to date, with the family matching in jeans and wellies. From high-waisted to cropped to slouchy, we round up the best royal trouser moments, starting with…

Meghan Markle

The former actress officially went public with Prince Harry in September 2017, just two months before the couple announced their engagement. Meghan looked ultra-cool in a pair of ripped jeans, which she paired with a white shirt aptly named 'The Boyfriend' shirt. She was taking a break from filming Suits and accompanied Harry to the Invictus Games in Toronto, nailing her off-work look.

kate middleton wearing blue jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

It's no secret that Kate is a fan of skinny jeans. Here, the Duchess is pictured on a SportsAid engagement in London just three months after giving birth to Prince George. She bounced back to her pre-baby figure in no time.

princess diana wearing jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

Princess Diana gave us all a lesson in how to pull off a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans – she was the ultimate style icon after all.

princess diana wearing jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

She also rocked double denim like a pro! We're loving the Princess' après ski look here in Lech, Austria.

charlotte casiraghi wearing jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
Charlotte Casiraghi

Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter Charlotte – an ambassador of Gucci – attended the brand's party last year in a pair of their embroidered tiger jeans.

kate middleton wearing jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

Even when she's off duty, Kate looks ultra stylish. She loves teaming a pair of skinny jeans with a casual Breton top – the perfect outfit for running after little ones!

queen rania wearing jeans
Photo: © Rex
Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania always gives us a masterclass in dressing well when she's out and about. She totally nails the bootcut jeans and shirt combo here.

princess caroline of monaco in jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Caroline of Monaco

The Monaco royal family are known for their love of Chanel. Here, Grace Kelly's daughter Princess Caroline rocks a pair of diamond-patterned dark jeans.

sarah ferguson in jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson

We love this throwback photo of Sarah, Duchess of York on a day out with Princess Beatrice. Rocking the mum jeans very nicely, Sarah!

kate middleton in jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

Black jeans are a staple in every woman's wardrobe, and Kate is no different. Here, she nails the monochrome look with a black turtleneck and grey blazer.

princess eugenie in jeans
Photo: © Rex
Princess Eugenie

Her cousin-in-law Eugenie proves she's also a fan of black skinny jeans.

princess maria olympia in jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece

Princess Maria-Olympia, 22, is one of the most fashionably royals around. She pairs her cropped, ripped jeans with ankle boots and a simple strappy top – a strong summer look.

princess madeleine of sweden wearing jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Not many are brave enough to wear a pair of white jeans, but Princess Madeleine of Sweden sure is!

zara tindall in jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall

The Queen's granddaughter has also been known to pull on a pair of lighter jeans.

lady louise windsor in jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor

The Countess of Wessex's teenage daughter Louise goes for colour in a pair of mulberry trousers.

princess marie of denmark in jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Marie of Denmark

Just like Kate, Marie can rely on a pair of skinny jeans.

queen letizia of spain in jeans
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain

She's usually dressed to the nines, but even when she's going for a more casual look, Letizia looks super chic.

