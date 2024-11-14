Princess Kate's post-wedding mini dress that she retired after making headlines

The Princess of Wales is often in the news for her elegant appearances at royal events, from red carpet ballgowns to tailored suits.

As a champion of sustainability, Kate is no stranger to recycling her clothes months or even years later, but there is one dress that she was pictured in just once – and she will never wear it again.=

© Chris Jackson The Princess of Wales struggled with the wind as she visited Canada in 2011

Just three months into her marriage with Prince William, newlywed Kate flew to Canada as part of a 12-day visit to North America in July 2011. After stepping off the plane at Calgary Airport, Kate stopped to talk to soldiers despite battling windy weather.

The Princess looked fresh and rested following her flight in a lemon-yellow mini dress by Jenny Packham featuring a collared neckline, oversized buttons on the bodice and a flippy mini skirt that fell from her fitted waist.

© Chris Jackson The royal has not recycled her Jenny Packham mini dress since then

The lightweight material of the latter proved to be problematic for the royal, who ended up displaying far more of her toned legs than she had anticipated thanks to the gusts of wind.

She subtly held down the edge of her skirt in one snap, allowing her curled brunette hair to be swept over one shoulder in a deeper side parting than usual.

Kate accessorised with a small box clutch bag known as the 'Natalie Straw Clutch' from L.K. Bennett and nude heels from the same designer. Both had been seen before at the Epsom Derby, but considering the short hem, we doubt she will re-wear her frock without following the late Queen Elizabeth II's style hack.

Royal style secrets

Princess Kate has been pictured struggling with her hemlines in windy weather on several occasions

Prince William's late grandmother reportedly prevented windswept fashion faux pas by sewing curtain weights (which cost as little as £1.50 from Peter Jones) into the hems of her skirts. See more royal fashion hacks...

Her Majesty's couturier Stewart Parvin told the Daily Mail: "The beauty of a handmade outfit is that it hangs just right but, of course, we have a few tricks up our sleeve.

"I just pop a couple of weights into the hemline of her dresses and coats and it makes them hang beautifully. If there is a flap in the coat then I will sew in one on each side of the split to even it up.

© Stuart C. Wilson The late Queen used curtain weights to prevent fashion faux pas in windy weather

"And sometimes if she is wearing a lightweight chiffon skirt I will sew in a smaller lead weight the size of a pea or even a length of chain."

Jenny Packham

© Niki Nikolova Kate stepped out in Jenny Packham to introduce newborn Prince George to the world

Jenny Packham is one of the Princess of Wales' favourite designers, with her notable appearances including the 'Aspen' teal lace gown she wore to the London Olympic Games gala dinner in 2012, and the 'Goldfinger' caped gown for the James Bond premiere in 2021.

As well as black tie events, Kate has also turned to the designer to introduce her three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the world.

Kate was pictured in yellow Jenny Packham with baby Princess Charlotte

She exited the Lindo Wing clutching her newborn son in a blue polka-dot dress in 2013, followed by a yellow buttercup dress in 2015 and a red mini dress with a white Peter Pan lace collar in 2018.

When asked how she felt about the royal's first milestone appearance, Jenny told ELLE: "I was actually in Japan so it was really unfortunate I was so far away. I woke up in the middle of the night with jet lag anyway. I had lots of calls. It was very exciting.

© Getty The Princess was radiant in red following the birth of Prince Louis

"I mean, I knew it would be sort of big, her coming out of the hospital. But I never imagined the potential."

