Valentine's Day gift ideas inspired by Prince William and Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Royally-approved presents you won't want to miss..

Valentine's Day gift ideas inspired by Prince William and Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
Valentine's Day gift ideas inspired by Prince William and Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

The most loving day of the whole year is of course, Valentine's Day. There's no escaping 14 February, where our favourite shops turn into a total love fest. It's not just about flowers and chocolates either; some of of our best-loved stores produce the sweetest presents for him and her, so there's no excuse to not treat the one you love. Here at HELLO! we are all about the royals and we've been inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - as well as Prince William and Kate. What would they buy each other for V-day? Because if it is good enough for our favourite family, it's good enough for us...

 

Royally-approved perfume

 

Everyone knows that the way to a woman's heart on Valentine's Day isn't through flowers (OK, yes it is) but stunningly packaged beauty gifts. The Duchess of Cambridge famously had Jo Malone's Orange Blossom burning at her wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011 and you can bet the brand's latest V day treat would make her eyes light up. Pick your scent and those clever people at JM will nestle it amongst a box of freshly cut blooms.

 

Valentine’s Day Floral Box, £144, Jo Malone London

 

MORE: This was Princess Diana's favourite perfume - and you can still buy it today

strathberry-valentines-day-bag
The heart bag that Meghan will go crazy for

 

Meghan sent luxury brand Strathberry into overdrive when she first carried its burgundy tote bag in 2017. Since then, she has worn two other bags by the brand - and because the royals do not accept gifts from companies, it is clear she purchased the trio of Scottish bags herself. We bet the royal will love the new East/West Mini (which she already has in green) as it has had a V-day makeover - check out the heart on the clasp! So cute...

 

East/West Mini in Valentines Soft Pink, £495, Strathberry

 

MORE: Meghan Markle's go-to handbag designer released a Moomin collection and you can't get one anywhere

monica-vinader-bracelet
A charming bracelet

 

The Countess of Wessex loves her jewellery and is often seen rocking her favourite Monica Vinader Siren Stud earrings. Coincidentally, Princess Beatrice was seen sporting a MV friendship bracelet on a night out in 2018. So we feel pretty confident that the royal ladies would love the Alta Capture Charm bracelet set. The rose-gold design features delicate diamonds and gemstones with the cutest charms that can be stacked.

 

Alta Capture Charm Bracelet Set, £1655, Monica Vinader

 

READ: The bling statement earrings that Kate Middleton would go crazy for

touche-eclat-valentines-day
Luxury makeup with a V-day edge

 

The Duchess of Cambridge is a dab hand at perfecting her makeup; she famously applied her own cosmetics on her wedding day back in 2011. One of her favourite items is the YSL Touche Éclat and you can bet she would love this special Valentine's Day, limited-edition packaging. Who could resist those hearts?

 

 Touche Éclat Hearts & Arrows Collection, £26, YSL @ Boots

stow-case
The travel planner with royal approval

 

Back when the Duchess of Sussex had a lifestyle blog called The Tig - she often listed some of her favourite travel accessories online. The STOW First Class Tech Case was something she couldn't live without, and we can totally see why. The royal had her initials hallmarked on the orange version of the case - which is ideal for jetsetters who want to hold their passport, USB cables and tickets. Now available in a rich red with pink lining - it's perfect V day fodder!

 

First Class Tech Case, £355, STOW.

launer-london-bag
A handbag fit for the Queen

 

Her Majesty the Queen carries one handbag brand only - Launer London. You can spot her black tote bag a mile off - classic, chic and timeless. If HRH decides to switch up her handbag game, the brand's all-new Mini Viola is made in the same iconic shape but in juicy blue and purple. Love!

 

Mini Viola Bag, £1,200, Launer London

 

MORE: The Queen's favourite handbag brand just dropped a colour you wouldn't expect – and we bet Her Majesty will love it

molton-brown-diffuser
Home comforts

 

Molton Brown - the luxury brand with a royal warrant - has produced a fabulous reed diffuser that will totally make your home smell dreamy. Scented diffusers actually last longer than a candle, and with blooming lovely rose top-notes, how could you resist?

 

Rosa Absolute Aroma Reeds, £45, Molton Brown

tie-rack
A brilliant bow-tie holder

 

Prince William has a penchant for funky ties and loves to mix it up with a bow-tie or two on the red carpet. But where does he store them all? John Lewis has an ingenious gadget - a tie rack that can hang on the back of his wardrobe. And the compact item would be great to pack on the next royal tour!

 

Walnut Beech Tie Hanger, £8, John Lewis

soru-heart-earrings
Regal Bling

 

Duchess Kate loves her jewellery and memorably wore a stunning pair of Soru earrings back in 2016 on an official visit to Canada. The baroque, double-sided statement gems were a firm favourite of the mother-of-three and we have a feeling should would adore these new, love-heart shaped earrings by the luxury brand. As part of the Fashion Bug Blog's collection, they are made with navy blue stones, rainbow or our personal fave - ruby red.

 

£165, Soru

woman-in-gold-kilian
Regal arm candy

 

The royal ladies are all big fans of the box clutch. From the Countess of Wessex to Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of Cornwall - they have all been spotted carrying glam clutches at galas and evening soiree's. Now you can kill two birds with one stone! Kilian's stunning Woman in Gold fragrance (one of the most glamorous scents of all time) comes with a complimenting box clutch that can be used again and again long after you've run out of the scent…

 

Woman in Gold box clutch set, £245, Kilian

hunter-red-wellingtons
Wellingtons with a difference

 

The royal family are always snapped on long muddy walks in their Hunter Wellington boots - the brand does has a royal warrant after all. This Valentine's day, the iconic company is offering a free monogramming service when you purchase a pair of their wellies from the flagship Regent Street store. Available on the iconic Original Tall or Original Short for men, women and children, you can have your wellies monogrammed in either gold or silver. How cool!

 

Personalised Hunter Boots, from £50, Hunter

 

MORE: Move over Meghan & Kate! These are the best dressed royal men of the year

blow-dry-blush-and-blow
A year's supply of blow-dries for Princess hair

 

The Duchess of Cambridge has the hair 'do of dreams. In fact, she single-handedly made the blow-dry cool again with those iconic coiffed curls. Stunning salon Blush + Blow in London has the perfect gift for gals who want royally good hair - a monthly blow-dry pass. The salon offers a tailor-made blow dry with a full range of shampoo and conditioners for every hair type out there. There really is no excuse for a bad hair day…

 

Unlimited blow dries for an entire year, £2,220,  Blush + Blow

soho-home-bath-robe
Cosy bathrobes

 

Former Suits star Meghan is close friends with Soho House consultant Markus Anderson, and is said to have enjoyed dates with Prince Harry at the private members’ club at the start of their relationship. Meghan, 37, also reportedly had her hen party at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, so we just know she would love this super soft House robe that the brand has hanging up in every bedroom.

 

House Robe, £65, Soho Home

 

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s private wedding list revealed: see their home choices

club-monaco-bag
A weekend bag for the Cotswolds

 

During an official engagement in January 2018, Prince Harry wowed onlookers in a sweater by Club Monaco - one of Meghan's favourite US brands. The royal pair love the Cotswold's, having recently purchased a cottage there. So this weekend bag would be ideal to pop all his stay-cation essentials in…

 

Duffle bag, £183, Club Monaco

 

MORE: First picture of Harry and Meghan's Cotswolds home revealed – and it's stunning!

burberry-heart-scarf
The heritage classic

 

The Queen was spotted in December at the King's Lynn railway station in Norfolk, wrapping up warm in a chic camel coat and a Burberry headscarf. We loved seeing the 92-year-old in the iconic check print, and as she is partial to a bit of Burberry, the brand's classic cashmere scarf is now made with the most adorable red hearts emblazoned in between the checks.

 

Classic heart check cashmere scarf, £390, Burberry

diptique-candles-valentines-day
Romantic candles with a special meaning

 

Diptyque – famed for its stunning scented candles – was responsible for scenting out Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding which was held at St. George's Chapel. Although the iconic french brand did not specify exactly which scent was used - the Valentine's Day candles will surely bring back fond memories for the parents-to-be. There are two new scents - Centifolia (fresh and spicy) and Damascena (heady with honey top notes) - which are blooming lovely and housed in bright, punchy votive glasses.

 

Valentines Day collection, from £30, Diptyque

 

READ: THIS well-known brand scented the royal wedding with candles and room sprays

tom-ford-aftershave
Stylish Aftershave 

 

The Duchess of Sussex is a big fan of Tom Ford - she even wore a pair of the brand's swanky sunglasses when she watched Prince Harry at the polo in July 2018. So we can imagine TF would be her first port of call when it comes to beauty gifts. Tom Ford Eau de Toilette For Him has citrus, lemon leaf, mandarin and bergamot top notes, and would be the ideal gift for the man who has everything. 

 

Tom Ford For Men, £57, Tom Ford @ The Perfume Shop

nude-high-heels-kurt-geiger
Happy feet

 

The Duchess of Cambridge made nude high heels a fashion staple back in 2011 and has been sporting the style ever since. Princess Beatrice is a lover of luxury high street store Kurt Geiger, wearing a fancy pair of stamps by the brand at Ascot 2018. We think all the royal gals would love these nude numbers - simple, classic and oh-so-chic...

 

£69, Kurt Geiger

