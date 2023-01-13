Royals' favourite necklaces: Princess Kate, Princess Diana and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wearing a statement necklace is the perfect way to pack a sartorial punch. Many members of the royal family would agree, including the likes of the Princess of Wales and Princess Diana who adorned themselves with precious pendants for multiple outings across the decades.

From traditional royal pearls to delicate golden chains, sapphire-encrusted chokers and sweet initial pendants, a copious amount of designs have been sported by our favourite royals. To save you the hassle, we've rounded up a selection of royally-approved necklaces worn by monarchy members themselves. Shopping baskets at the ready – you don't want to miss this jewellery!

Princess Kate

The Duchess Necklace

Merci Maman is a small brand made famous when Kate wore their famously re-named 'Duchess' necklace to celebrate the birth of Prince George (and her former title, the Duchess of Cambridge). Merci Maman specialises in beautifully unique personalised jewellery that tells a story, offering complimentary bespoke engraving with many of their signature pieces.

The Duchess Necklace, £139, Merci Maman

Nura Pearl Necklace

Thanks to the Princess, pearl jewellery has had a major revival after she stepped out wearing her Nura Pearl Necklace from sustainable brand Monica Vinader.

Nura Pearl Necklace, £120/$165, Monica Vinader

Double Strand Beaded Satellite Necklace

One of Kate's favourite necklaces is a beautiful double-strand chain from Spells of Love. The mother-of-three has worn this necklace everywhere from Wimbledon to the V&A. We previously sat down with the designer Hayley, who told us how the 'Kate effect' has impacted her brand.

Double Strand Beaded Necklace, £110, Spells of Love

Princess Diana

Heart-shaped Diamond Necklace

Princess Diana attended a banquet during an official visit to Canada in June 1983 wearing the Cambridge Knot Diamond and Pearl Tiara with a heart-shaped Diamond necklace which has been a gift from her husband then-Prince Charles when she gave birth to Prince William.

Heart Link Necklace, £132, APM Monaco

Initial Necklace

We all love an initial necklace, as did Princess Diana. The royal wore a sweet pendant boasting the letter 'D' in pink lettering around her neck during a polo match in Australia in 1985.

Initial Necklace, £85, Astrid & Miyu

Queen Elizabeth

Diamond and Pearl Choker

In 1983, Queen Elizabeth II wore a four-strand diamond and pearl choker with 'Granny's Tiara' to an engagement in Bangladesh. Thanks to the likes of Vivienne Westwood, statement pearl chokers have resurfaced to domoinate the Y2K fashion sphere and we're obsessed.

Triple-row Faux-pearl Orb Pendant Choker, £365, Vivienne Westwood

Princess Olympia of Greece

Evil Eye Pendant

Princess Olympia of Greece tapped into one of the hottest necklace trends to date – the Evil Eye pendant. The stylish royal rocked the spiritual necklace, which is said to protect the wearer from danger.

Evil Eye Charm, £105, Edge of Ember

Meghan Markle

Edge of Ember pendant

Duchess Meghan's The Edge Of Ember 'Visionary Charm Necklace' features an ancient evil eye symbol, which is a symbol of good fortune. The motif, which is set with a beautiful blue topaz stone, is said to "protect its wearer from negative vibes", according to the brand's website.

Kismet Charm Necklace, £125, Edge of Ember

Princess Beatrice

Bee necklace

Princess Beatrice's go-to motif is a sweet bee symbol, no doubt a reference to her name. Adding to her collection of bee-themed accessories which include jewels and shoes, the mother-of-one has previously sported an adorable bee charm necklace which fans adored.

Bee Necklace, £156, Alex Monroe

Prince Harry

Leather Necklace

We simply could not resist including the necklace. Prince Harry's favourite necklace (RIP) was a modest leather piece that he wore for multiple public outings.

Men's Initial Leather Necklace, £49, Not On The High Street

