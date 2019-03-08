﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

Royal Style Watch: The most stunning royal outfits of the week

Va-va-voom! Queen Letizia is red hot in scarlet trouser suit
Queen Maxima wearing a sequin dress
It's rainbow season on the royal style catwalk this week with our most-loved regal ladies wearing an array of cheerful hues. Duchess Kate and Duchess Camilla have gone all emerald on us, sporting three gorgeous green outfits between them. While Duchess Meghan wowed in metallic, Queen Maxima showed off the most amazing disco dress and Queen Letizia of Spain wore the chicest red suit. Ready for your royal style catch up? Here goes…

Queen Maxima

Just look at this dress. It's black, there are many, many sequins and it has a multi-coloured disco ball shimmer. It's amazing and Maxima totally rocked it. The Netherlands monarch wore the cool outfit for a visit to the Alfred Wegener Institut in Bremerhaven on Wednesday.

 

Kate Middleton wearing a green coat
Duchess Kate

The elegant mum-of-three looked so chic in this gorgeous green coat by Sportmax over a Michael Kors dress when she visited Blackpool with Prince William on Wednesday. She carried a green box bag by Manu Atelier and wore her hair in a stylish pony.

 

Kate Middleton wearing a mint green dress
The royal wore a beautiful mint green dress by a private designer to the Queen's reception to mark Charles's 50th anniversary as the Prince of Wales on Tuesday. We loved the button neckline and feminine flowing skirt.

Meghan Markle wearing a gold dress and white coat
Duchess Meghan

The mum-to-be was radiant at the Fiftieth Anniversary of the Investiture of The Prince of Wales in this dazzling embossed gold dress and white coat by Amanda Wakeley, which she first wore in 2018. Meghan teamed the ensemble with Paul Andrew heels and a clutch bag by Wilbur and Gussie.

 

Queen Letizia wearing a red suit
Queen Letizia

The Spanish Queen has wowed us with several outfits this week, but these two are our favourites. Letizia wore this vibrant, red trouser suit by Roberto Torretta for an awards ceremony in Caceres, Spain, on Thursday. She completed her look with some elegant Boss pumps, a Carolina Herrera handbag and earrings by Gold & Roses.

 

Queen Letizia wearing a star print dress
This pale blue dress by Nina Ricci was so pretty on Letizia earlier in the week. It's clearly one of her favourites, as she wore it to an event in 2017. This time around, she added a chic matching waist belt and metallic heels by Magrit.

 

Camilla Parker Bowles wearing green kaftan
Duchess of Cornwall

We just love this kaftan on Camilla! The Duchess wore the fabulous full-length outfit on Wednesday evening for an early St Patrick's Day dinner with husband Prince Charles at the Embassy of Ireland in London.

 

Princess Eugenie wearing a checked coat
Princess Eugenie

Newly married Eugenie looked stunning in this classic houndstooth coat by Sandro over a lace Whistles dress on Thursday evening. The royal attended the new exhibition of her iconic wedding dress at Windsor Castle.

 

The Queen wearing an orange coat
The Queen

You can always rely on her Majesty to wear a bright, cheerful colour. The monarch chose this lovely tangerine-toned coat and matching hat for her visit to London's Science Museum.

 

Princess Victoria wearing a pink blazer jacket
Princess Victoria

The Swedish royal put together a trendy ensemble on Thursday in Stockholm, teaming a funky pink blazer and a patterned shirt with skinny black trousers and coordinating ankle boots. We'd definitely wear this to work.

 

Princess Mary wearing a camel skirt and boots
Princess Mary

We adore this look on Mary. The Princess went for casual-chic in this cream polo-neck jumper and camel skirt, finished off with some gorgeous burgundy boots. Mary was at the opening of the Celestial choreography photo exhibition in Copenhagen.

 

