There's a new book about the Queen coming out and it's not what you expect

Here at HELLO! We've always known just how cool the Queen is; whether it's her chic co-ords, her stylish Launer London handbag collection or the Anello & Davide loafers she made fashionable - if anyone deserves a chic coffee table book in her honour, it's the Queen. Thankfully, journalist, author (and social media influencer) Sali Hughes has just announced the launch of her next book - and it's very colourful indeed. Instagramming a shot of the stylish front cover, Sali wrote: "New book! I had A BLAST working on this one. Coming May 30. Available for pre-order now."

It's no secret that the Queen loves a bright colour - and it’s for a very good reason. According to her daughter-in-law the Countess of Wessex, the Queen sports the super brights to ensure that members of the public stand a chance of seeing her through the crowds. "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'," Sophie explained in the documentary The Queen at 90. "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

The vibrant coffee table book, titled Our Rainbow Queen, will be a look into the Queen's love of rainbow colours and is a photographic celebration of her iconic colour-blocked style over the last ten decades. It comes out 30 May, just in time for her birthday and we're under no illusion it'll be a treat for the eyes, and the perfect remedy if you're ever feeling blue.

The photographs will span the colours of the rainbow and will feature captions and commentary by Sali. From the dusky pinks the Queen wore in her childhood all the way through to her spell with neons yellow, this must-have collection celebrates the iconic fashion statements of our longest reigning and most vibrant monarch.

