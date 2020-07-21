We've seen all our favourite royal women rock a number of silhouettes - from dramatic ballgowns to fluttering tiered frocks and A-line dresses. And sometimes, the likes of Duchess Kate and Meghan opt for more fitted outfits that hug their figures to give a chic, classic look. Gorgeous, every time!
Whether it's the Duchess of Cambridge in a neat pencil dress or the Duchess of Sussex in a statement evening look, these ladies know how to do bodycon in the best way - scroll down to see the proof.
Pictured above, Meghan truly wowed us all when she stepped out in her Victoria Beckham fitted T-shirt dress upon her return to the UK back in March 2020. Teamed with a slicked-back ponytail and smokey makeup, we're not surprised she couldn't stop smiling!