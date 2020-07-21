﻿
Royal ladies' daring bodycon dresses - from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more

Fitted and fabulous!

Fiona Ward
1-meghan-markle-endeavour-awards
Photo: © Getty Images
We've seen all our favourite royal women rock a number of silhouettes - from dramatic ballgowns to fluttering tiered frocks and A-line dresses. And sometimes, the likes of Duchess Kate and Meghan opt for more fitted outfits that hug their figures to give a chic, classic look. Gorgeous, every time!

Whether it's the Duchess of Cambridge in a neat pencil dress or the Duchess of Sussex in a statement evening look, these ladies know how to do bodycon in the best way - scroll down to see the proof.

Pictured above, Meghan truly wowed us all when she stepped out in her Victoria Beckham fitted T-shirt dress upon her return to the UK back in March 2020. Teamed with a slicked-back ponytail and smokey makeup, we're not surprised she couldn't stop smiling!

2-sophie-wessex-orange-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Actually, the Countess of Wessex also owns the very same Victoria Beckham dress in a bold orange shade, and wore it long before Meghan. Sophie stepped out in the bodycon number back in 2015, at the annual BGC charity day - looking incredible, might we add!

3-letizia
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain chose a royal version of the bandage frock for the National Culture Awards in 2016. We adore that burgundy shade on her.

4-kate-middleton
Photo: © Getty Images
Remember this incredible fitted Alexander McQueen dress that Kate wore to the Queen's Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving back in 2012? What a moment.

5-kate-middleton
Photo: © Getty Images
This royal blue dress was another gorgeous choice, worn for a visit to the Imperial War Museum in October 2018.

6-meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
Before her days as a royal, former Suits actress Meghan often chose bodycon dresses for red carpet events - we love the statement embellished neckline on this black mini, worn to a film premiere in 2013.

9-princess-beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice looked absolutely stunning in this figure-hugging red dress for an appearance at Paris Fashion Week in 2012.

8-princess-charlene
Photo: © Getty Images
Monaco's Princess Charlene was gorgeous in green to accept her Champion of Children award in California back in April 2014.

7-maxima
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Maxima looked beautiful in this sparkling fitted dress for the Christmas Music Gala in 2019!

